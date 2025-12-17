Roar through the Golden Dunes! JETOUR Global Fan Festival Launches Soon in Liwa

News provided by

JETOUR

17 Dec, 2025, 03:28 GMT

WUHU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, JETOUR will debut its Global Fan Festival at the Liwa Festival, the Middle East's premier winter desert automotive event. As the Headline Partner, JETOUR will showcase its off-road capabilities, alongside enthusiasts from around the world. "GO WILD GO BEYOND," the event promises a unique mix of culture, travel, and adventure for the global off-road community and JETOUR fans.

With JETOUR's "Travel+" strategy unfolding globally, its distinctive off-road culture is reaching new frontiers. By innovating in accessible off-road tech and cultivating a growing global community, JETOUR unlocks wider horizon for enthusiasts, offering a gateway to freer, more expansive adventures.

At the festival, JETOUR will showcase its models, including the G700 and T series, with exclusive test-drive opportunities. Attendees can experience the thrill of a 100-car desert parade, enjoy the co-create music performance, and explore custom modification displays. Every activity is designed to deliver an immersive experience blend of off-road passion and "Travel+" culture. JETOUR will also debut the "G700 TOPFIRE EDITION", specially engineered for the extreme Liwa desert, underscoring JETOUR's leading off-road capabilities.

Adding to the thrill, the event will feature off-road legend and world-class rally driver Robbie Gordon. Attendees will learn directly from him, mastering off-road theory and practical skills, experiencing JETOUR's capabilities, and enjoying the authentic desert driving techniques firsthand amid the stunning dunes.

Where off-road culture, a global community, and the golden dunes of Liwa converge, an epic 2025 adventure awaits. Stay tuned as more surprises unfold from the heart of the UAE desert.

Also from this source

JETOUR Kicks Off "Middle East Hybrid Night" in Oman, Debuts Three New Models Led by G700

JETOUR Kicks Off "Middle East Hybrid Night" in Oman, Debuts Three New Models Led by G700

JETOUR launched three hybrid models—the G700, T2 i-DM, and T1 i-DM—during the vibrant Bidiyah Festival, one of Oman's most iconic outdoor and...
JETOUR T2 Served as Official Vehicle for G20 South Africa 2025

JETOUR T2 Served as Official Vehicle for G20 South Africa 2025

The G20 South Africa 2025 was held in Johannesburg on November 22–23, marking the first time G20 took place in Africa. The JETOUR T2 debuted as the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics