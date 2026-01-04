622,590 Units Sold Worldwide: JETOUR Accelerates Its Global Strategy in 2025

WUHU, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, JETOUR's global sales reached 622,590 units, up 9.5% year on year. The brand operates across more than 100 markets, with a sales and service network of over 2,000 outlets. In seven years, JETOUR's global sales have exceeded 2.15 million units—making it the only automotive brand to achieve such a milestone.

80% Growth: The leverage effects influence the global market

In 2025, JETOUR achieved sales of over 70,000 units in the Middle East, up over 80% year on year. In SUV market, JETOUR's share rose to 8.45%, ranking Top 3 overall and No.1 among Chinese brands. The T Series ranks No.1 in the light off-road SUV segment in key markets.

In November, the first G Series model—the G700, was launched in the UAE. It emphasizes design, performance, and user experience.

Product First, Identity Matters More

In 2025, JETOUR collaborated with Alan Walker. The G20 Summit selected the T2 as an official vehicle. JETOUR hosted its first fan music festival here.

JETOUR partners with African football club Al Ahly, sponsoring the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, and supporting football events in Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Peru. JETOUR backs Malaysia's national marathon and the UAE LIWA Off-road Rally.

Key to lasting advantage —market-defining power built on systemic strength

In the Middle East, JETOUR has established a 12,000m2 regional parts warehouse. By 2026, its fulfillment rate is expected to reach 95%.

In 2025, JETOUR received the Most Trusted Brand Award and the NADA Gold Award; The X70 Plus won Best Value 7-Seater SUV on Carlist.my and WapCar.my, while the T2 received the Autocosmos Recommended Model Award. The G700 won the Most Innovative Design Feature Award at the Turin Automotive Design Awards.

Guided by "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere", JETOUR is creating social value. JETOUR focuses on charity and continues collaboration with the CCF.

Looking ahead, JETOUR remains committed to Travel+ strategy, strengthening product competitiveness and user trust.