More Capable, More Efficient, More Fun: The JETOUR T1 PHEV Redefines Light Off-Roading

WUHU, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the JETOUR T Series has gained wide acclaim across global markets, with its global sales surpassing 300,000 units in 2025 alone. The T1 PHEV enters the market with a "light off-road" positioning, equipped with JETOUR's 5th‑generation hybrid technology. It achieves comprehensive improvements in power, energy efficiency and riding comfort, providing users with a more efficient and comfortable travel experience.

Hybrid Power Elevates Off-Road Performance

The hybrid system brings substantial off-road gains to the T1 PHEV. Its 1.5TD hybrid-dedicated engine and electric motor deliver a combined 250 kW and 510 N•m of torque. The motor's high torque at low speeds enables sharper response during starts, low-speed crawling, and complex terrain, while improving ride smoothness and cabin quietness off-road. Working with capable hardware—28° approach/departure angles, 190 mm ground clearance, and 600 mm wading depth—plus precise motor torque control, the vehicle achieves greater traction and stability on light unpaved roads.

An Economical System Balances Long Range and Low Consumption

The T1 PHEV leverages its hybrid system to further adapts to multi-scenario, meeting the diverse mobility needs of urban users. In daily commuting, the T1 PHEV operates on pure electric power for approximately 90% of urban driving conditions, significantly reducing daily running costs. For more complex long-distance scenarios, the electric motor and combustion engine ensures optimal engine efficiency across varying speeds and road conditions, delivering exceptional fuel economy. With the dual reassurance of "electricity when needed, fuel when necessary," the T1 PHEV offers users a more economical and liberating mobility experience.

Electrification Enriches Travel Experiences

The value of the T1 PHEV's electrification extends beyond energy efficiency—it fully supports off-road exploration. The 26.7 kWh battery powers not only hybrid off-road driving, but enables vehicle-to-load (V2L) output and parking air conditioning. With the stable power supply from the hybrid system, users can stop and rest at any time during their journey that the traditional vehicles cannot offer. This makes post-adventure relaxation more comfortable and convenient.

Powered by its hybrid system, the T1 PHEV combines flexible light off-road capability with reliable outdoor power support and enhanced parking comfort. It strengthens the vehicle's core appeal for spontaneous travel and exploration—truly expanding the boundaries of the "Travel+" lifestyle for users.

