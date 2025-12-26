JETOUR Joins the FIFA Arab Cup as Official Vehicle Partner, Introducing Its "Travel+" Vision to The Global Football Stage

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR Auto has entered an official mobility partnership with the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup. From December 1 to 18, JETOUR will deploy a fleet of 400 vehicles—including the premium off-road SUV G700, along with the T2 and T1 models—to support transportation operations throughout the tournament.

The FIFA Arab Cup is recognized as one of the premier football tournaments in the Arab world, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers across the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait. Beyond the pitch, the event highlights the sports culture and regional diversity of the Middle East. Throughout the tournament, JETOUR's fleet will be operational across stadiums and host cities, providing mobility for athletes, officials, and guests.

The partnership underscores JETOUR's prominence in the Middle East and its expertise in mobility solutions. As part of the collaboration, JETOUR will extend its "Travel+" philosophy beyond transportation into the cultural sphere. This will include the launch of an official tournament theme song. Inspired by the distinctive character of the G700, the song aims to celebrate the competitive spirit of football, urban energy, and a passion for exploration, further amplifying the region's vibrant sports culture.

"The Arab Cup is more than a sporting event—it is a major cultural celebration," a JETOUR spokesperson noted. "This partnership allows us to connect with Middle Eastern audiences through a younger, more energetic brand identity. By combining reliable vehicles with our 'Travel+' philosophy, we aim to fuse smart mobility with local culture and showcase JETOUR's global vision."

This strategic partnership validates JETOUR's growing presence in the Middle East's premium mobility sector. Since its launch in the region, the brand has developed a comprehensive product lineup tailored to local lifestyles—encompassing urban commuting, desert adventure, and family travel. JETOUR has emerged as one of the fastest-growing automobile brands in the region. It holds the No.1 position in the light off-road SUV segment across six Middle Eastern markets, including Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, with consistently rising market share and strong customer approval.

The collaboration with the FIFA Arab Cup solidifies JETOUR's "Travel+" identity by linking it to a major cultural event and proving the lineup's capabilities under demanding conditions. It also serves as a platform to accelerate the brand's global growth and underscores its long-term commitment to the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852002/image_5011064_47480619.jpg