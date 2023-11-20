Rising Hydration Awareness and Growing Disposable Income Propel Global Smart Water Bottle Market to US$34.4 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

This in-depth report delves into the critical drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities shaping the smart water bottle industry, offering valuable guidance for businesses navigating this evolving landscape. The global market is growing at 10.9% CAGR.

Smart Water Bottle Market Analysis: Polymer vs. Metal, Growth Opportunities, and Revenue Forecast, 2023-2033

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the market for smart water bottles was valued at US$ 31,229.9 million. The market for such interactive vessels is expanding as more sports fans choose equipment that improves their training. By 2033, sales are expected to be valued at US$ 96,755 million, anticipated to incline at a CAGR of 10.9%.



Significant industry growth factors are the increase in disposable income, the capacity to produce items having embedded technology, and a relatively quick acceptance of innovations. Expanded technological advancements in manufacturing processes and market-based research and development initiatives will create new opportunities for the market for smart water bottles throughout the estimated period.

Many industries are using IoT to create user-friendly and intelligent devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) connects intelligent devices to other smart objects for one-to-one communication. IoT technologies connect consumers and product designers to gather and use real-time data. Smart bottles with measurements utilize IoT technology to link with smart devices and applications to gather various consumption patterns.

The demand for smart bottles created to help users keep track of their water consumption is being fueled by the growing awareness of various medical conditions experienced by people of all ages as a result of dehydration, which results in fuzzy thinking, changes in mood, a rise in body heat, and various other health complications.

In order to expand their presence, market participants strongly emphasize offering cutting-edge features and designs that provide customers with quality experiences at competitive prices. Companies use eco-friendly manufacturing techniques to produce smart water bottles according to regional governments' guidelines.

Smart Water Bottle Market Research Report Coverage:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2032 Market Value in 2023 US$ 34,384.1 million Smart Water Bottle Market Value in 2033 US$ 96,755 million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units US$ million for value Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Type

Price Range

Sales Channel

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

United Kingdom

France Spain

Italy

Japan

China

Singapore

Thailand Smart Water Bottle Industry Key Companies Profiled Caktus Inc.

Ecomo

Groking Lab Ltd.

Hidrate, Inc.

Open-2 Moikit

Thermos, LLC

Trago Inc.

Hydra Coach Inc.

Lifefuels Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the worldwide market for smart water bottles saw a CAGR of 8.2%.

The metal type segment is anticipated to hold 37.8% of the market in 2022 in terms of type.

According to FMI, smart bottle sales will peak in 2023 and range in price from $20 to $40 .

to . From 2023 to 2033, China's smart water bottle market is anticipated to grow at a 13.4% CAGR.

smart water bottle market is anticipated to grow at a 13.4% CAGR. With a 24.7% market share in 2022, the United States is anticipated to dominate the market for smart water bottles in North America .

"Smart water bottles have grown in popularity over the years owing to their ability to create wireless connections with other smart gadgets, like a smartwatch or even a smartphone, and therefore readily communicate data about water consumption and inform the user through a sound or display," Says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods).

Competitive Landscape

Companies competing in the global smart water bottle market are looking to diversify their product offerings by offering customers various styles of smart water bottles that are lightweight and extremely efficient. They also make investments in R&D for the creation of new products.

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

In 2022, Apple introduced two smart water bottles from HidrateSpark for sale at its retail stores and online in the United States . With the help of the smart water bottles from HidrateSpark company, users can monitor their water use and connect it to Apple Health. This water bottle is composed of odor- and shatter-resistant Tritan plastic and contains a rechargeable battery and charging cord.

. With the help of the smart water bottles from HidrateSpark company, users can monitor their water use and connect it to Apple Health. This water bottle is composed of odor- and shatter-resistant Tritan plastic and contains a rechargeable battery and charging cord. Cap2O provides customers with a convenient and portable supply of clean, sparkling, drinking water wherever people go in response to the global rise in water-borne infections. The UV-C mode is initiated by a rapid triple tap of the thumb on the Cap2O's smart cap.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global smart water bottle market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the smart water bottle market, the market is segmented on the basis of smart water bottle by type (polymer and metal), price range (below US$ 20, US$ 20- US$ 40, US$ 40- US$ 60), and sales channel (direct and retail),across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

