Risen Achieves 30.99% Efficiency with HJT-Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells!

NINGBO, China, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking new ground in solar innovation! Risen's HJT (Heterojunction Technology), when combined with a perovskite cell in a tandem structure, has achieved an impressive 30.99% efficiency!

This milestone not only solidifies Risen's technological leadership but also paves the way for higher performance, lower LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy), and greener solar solutions in the global energy transition.

What Are Tandem Solar Cells?

In tandem solar cells, different materials possess distinct bandgap energies, enabling them to absorb light of varying wavelengths. The upper-layer materials (such as perovskite) absorb high-energy short-wavelength light (e.g., blue and ultraviolet light), while the lower-layer materials (such as silicon) capture low-energy long-wavelength light (e.g., red and infrared light), thereby reducing energy waste.

The theoretical efficiency ceiling for single-junction cells is about 33% (Shockley-Queisser limit), whereas tandem structures with multiple junctions can elevate this limit to over 44%.

Why Are HJT-Perovskite Tandem Cells Game-Changers?

Highest Efficiency Potential and Lower Degradation

HJT cells already achieve top efficiencies and lower power degradation due to aging and temperature among commercial solar technologies, making them the ideal base for tandem integration.

HJT cells use Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) as a transparent conductive layer, unlike BC, TOPCon, and PERC technologies , which rely on insulating layers. This simplifies the connection between stacked cells, improving overall performance.

HJT solar cells exhibit a lower carbon footprint , reduced material consumption, and lower energy and water usage during production, demonstrating significant environmental benefits and positioning them as a more sustainable photovoltaic technology.

Existing HJT cell production lines feature forward-looking technological compatibility, enabling direct integration of perovskite cell equipment without requiring modifications . Through modular equipment expansion, co-production of perovskite and silicon-based cells can be achieved on the same line while maintaining existing operations. This approach safeguards prior investments and maximizes production line utilization .

Risen's Hyper-Link low-temperature stress-free interconnection technology overcomes limitations of traditional module encapsulation processes: Low-temperature processing (<150°C) aligns with perovskite materials' thermal sensitivity. Stress-free lamination ensures structural integrity of thin-film architectures. Multi-junction cell series connection efficiency can exceed 28%, driving next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Perovskite Challenges: The Road to Commercialization

Despite their advantages, perovskite technology still faces critical hurdles:

Durability Gap : Current perovskite cells degrade rapidly under UV exposure and humidity ( lifespan <5 years vs. silicon's 30+ years ). Risen is pioneering nano-encapsulation and self-healing materials to address this issue.

Future Outlook: What's Next for Risen Energy?

Risen is already translating lab success into real-world impact: