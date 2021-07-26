Ribbon's Optical and Software Defined Network Solutions Selected by Rogers Communications to Help Enhance Network Performance

Ribbon's Apollo with 400G ZR+ and MUSE platforms enable Canada's largest cable, internet and mobile provider to continue its rapid network expansion across Canada while helping future-proof and improve network performance

PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Rogers Communications, a leading technology and media company, has selected Ribbon's industry-leading optical networking solution to upgrade its transport network. Rogers is one of the first tier-one North American service providers to leverage DWDM 400G ZR+ technology, which supports multiple 400 Gigabits-per-second (400G) connections for increased capacity across its national footprint.

"The deployment of this technology for world-class telecommunications networks is an important step forward for the industry," said Ian Redpath, Practice Leader, Transport and Components, Omdia. "When compared to existing embedded solutions, 400G ZR+ is an innovative technology that offers numerous benefits, including lowering the cost per bit, reducing power consumption, and simplifying network sparing."

"Rogers is demonstrating their foresight, leadership and innovation by being one of the first major service providers in North America to introduce 400G ZR+ technology, which will allow them to modernize their transport network," said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We are delighted that Rogers saw the differentiation in our solutions and entrusted Ribbon with this strategic rollout. Our Optical Transport solution enables Rogers to help future-proof their network and extend their leadership in 5G services deployment across Canada."

"We are thrilled to expand our already strong partnership with Rogers," said Dave Shier, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for Canada. "We look forward to leveraging our strong presence in Canada to support the deployment of Rogers' innovative Optical Transport network."

"At Rogers, we remain focused on enhancing and expanding our networks to bring our customers the most reliable wireless experience1 in the country," said Kye Prigg, Senior Vice President, Access Networks and Operations. "Our agreement with Ribbon will help us continue to maximize the efficiency and performance of our network, utilizing the latest in software defined network technology to help bolster Canada's most reliable wireless network."

The deployment is powered by Ribbon's Apollo optical networking and MUSE SDN platforms. The MUSE Software Defined Networking (SDN) Domain Orchestrator enables Rogers to design and analyze their optical network deployment, rapidly automate the creation of new services, and ensure the network is optimized, available, and running at peak efficiency. The solution is designed to provide unparalleled levels of performance and agility for both metro and long-haul networks.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including the anticipated benefits of Ribbon's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in Q2, 2021. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada

