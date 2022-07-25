Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market is expected to display an exponential growth by 2027|CAGR: ~13%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Material Type (Corrugated Board, Paper, Plastic, and Others); Application (Electronics, Personal Care, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Apparel and Fashion, and Others); Region/Country.

The Retail E-Commerce Packaging market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the retail e-commerce packaging market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global market at regional and country levels.

Market Overview

The retail e-commerce packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of around 13% over the period of 2021-2027. This is mainly due to the increasing internet penetration rate coupled with the rapidly growing electronics and consumer goods market. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising population coupled with continuously increasing online shopping. For instance, in 2010, there were nearly 6.92 Bn people living on this planet the number increased to around 7.72 Bn in ten years hence the demand for most products increased significantly. Moreover, developments in the e-commerce and electronics industry worked as a catalyst in increasing the demand for several products such as electronic goods, healthcare products, personal care products, and other types of products.

COVID-19 Impact

The global Retail E-Commerce Packaging market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Amongst material types, the corrugated board segment accounted for a significant share of the market and is expected to grow with a strong growth rate during the forecast period. Corrugated boards are among the safest option for delivering a product without significantly increasing the cost of packaging. Thereby, online retailers preferred corrugated board-based packaging to minimize the package return rate due to damaged products and simultaneously maintain a good profit margin

The electronics segment is expected to witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The electronics segment is growing rapidly mainly due to the demand for useful and new technologies, short replacement cycles, and the dropping prices of several electronic devices.

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in internet penetration rate in emerging economies, as well as the rising disposable income, has contributed to the growth of the e-commerce market in the region. Further, entering of several online startups in the region is creating competition in the e-commerce market. As a result of which, e-commerce players are working at a lower-margins and in many cases facing severe losses. However, from the consumer perspective, they are getting a product at a reasonable price, thus opting for the online mode of retailing over conventional brick-and-mortar stores.

The major players targeting the market include

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

International Paper Company

Westrock Company

Packaging Corporation of America

Mondi Plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global retail e-commerce packaging market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global retail e-commerce packaging market?

Which factors are influencing the global retail e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global retail e-commerce packaging market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the global retail e-commerce packaging market?

What are the demanding global regions of the global retail e-commerce packaging market?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

