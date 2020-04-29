Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of Concordia Maritime AB (publ) Held on 29 April 2020

Election of members of the Board of Directors and remuneration to the Board of Directors

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Concordia Maritime AB (publ), held on 29 April 2020, the AGM decided to re-elect Carl-Johan Hagman, Stefan Brocker, Henrik Hallin, Mats Jansson, Helena Levander and Michael G:son Löw as members of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee. Carl-Johan Hagman was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further the AGM decided that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM shall be the following:

SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

to the Chairman of the Board of Directors SEK 225,000 to the other members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM

The total remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors amounts to SEK 1,525,000.

Election of auditor and fees to the auditor

KPMG was re-elected as auditor of the company. KPMG has announced that the current authorised auditor of the company, Jan Malm, will continue as the main responsible auditor. The AGM also approved that fees paid to the auditor shall be according to invoice approved by the company.

Distribution of dividend

The AGM decided that no distribution of dividend should be made for the financial year of 2019.

Appointment of Nomination Committee

The AGM decided to appoint a new Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2021 in accordance with proposal from the Nomination Committee, which is essentially the same as the proposal from the previous year.

Guidelines for remuneration

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration for senior executives.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The AGM decided to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, regarding, among other, the record date for participation at General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855003

Mob +46-704-855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com



Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45-88938661

Mobil: +46-704-855009

Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

