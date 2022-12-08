Research from Lero shows fitting Advanced Driving Assistance Systems to all cars could prevent 24% of British road crashes

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Installing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on all cars in Great Britain could reduce car crashes by 24%, researchers in Ireland and Luxembourg have found.

The researchers from Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software at the University of Limerick (UL), Ireland and Motion-S, Luxembourg, also found Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is the most impactful technology, reducing three out of the four most frequent accident categories – intersection (by 28%), rear-end (by 27.7%), and pedestrian accidents (by 28.4%).

Based on road safety reports from Great Britain for 2019, the research team estimates that a full deployment of ADAS would reduce accident frequency in Britain by 23.8% – an annual decrease of 18,925 accidents.

Dr Barry Sheehan of Lero at UL said: "Our research suggests that introducing ADAS across all vehicles would lower the number of road crashes by almost one quarter (23.8%). Furthermore, accidents happening in the two most frequent contexts can be reduced by 29%. That means a reduction of 7,020 accidents on urban roads with clear weather and daylight conditions and 3,472 on rural roads with clear weather and daylight conditions."

Existing research shows that connected and automated vehicles (CAV) are expected to improve road safety substantially, including reducing accident frequency and severity.

In the UK and the EU, vehicles with ADAS, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), are becoming more common. Although these systems provide considerable societal benefits, this research, published by the journal of Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives (TRIP), has revealed their potential impact on accident numbers across various driving contexts.

Lead author Leandro Masello, Data Scientist at Motion-S and PhD Candidate at the Emerging Risk Group, UL, said: "The driving environment affects vehicle dynamics and sensor capabilities. A system that suddenly brakes to avoid a crash will perform better in dry weather conditions than in adverse conditions like heavy rain and ice, which reduce tyre traction and can cause the vehicle to skid."

"Similarly, inclement weather also impairs the sensors' ability to perceive the environment accurately. For example, a snowstorm could obstruct the camera vision system or cover lane boundaries," added Mr Masello.

SOURCE Lero