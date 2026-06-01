Relativity Launches Relativity FOIA to Streamline Public Disclosure Operations for Government Agencies

News Summary:

Relativity FOIA, a legal data intelligence solution for public disclosure operations, is now generally available in RelativityOne Government.

Purpose-built for FOIA and other public disclosure programs, Relativity FOIA helps agencies manage high request volumes, reduce backlogs and deliver timely, defensible responses through a unified workflow.

The launch expands Relativity's public sector capabilities by extending RelativityOne Government to support public disclosure, building on the platform's existing use across investigations, litigation and breach response.

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced the general availability of Relativity FOIA, a purpose-built solution for managing public disclosures, available in RelativityOne Government. With this launch, Relativity expands its AI platform for legal data intelligence into government disclosure work, reflecting the company's continued commitment to the public sector and its strategy to support investigations, litigation and breach response on a single platform at enterprise scale.

Government agencies received a record 1.7 million Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in FY25—a 13% increase compared to FY24—while continuing to operate with disconnected systems, manual workflows and resource-intensive processes that struggle to keep up with growing backlogs. Relativity FOIA was built to help agencies meet that challenge.

Designed in close partnership with FOIA practitioners, Relativity FOIA brings intake, case management, collection and review, response delivery, and publication into one connected workflow within Relativity's AI cloud platform for government agencies. The result is a more defensible, auditable process that reduces manual handoffs and helps agencies manage volume without sacrificing quality or compliance.

"Agencies aren't just facing a FOIA challenge. They're managing fundamentally different missions across investigations, litigation, breach response and public disclosure, often across fragmented systems," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "Relativity FOIA brings the full disclosure lifecycle into RelativityOne, the platform agencies already trust for their most demanding legal work. Different stakes and different deadlines, but one system—that's Legal Data Intelligence in practice."

Reducing complexity across public disclosure operations

FOIA and other public records requests have historically been managed across various systems, with intake, tracking, review and publication handled separately through portals, spreadsheets, inboxes and review tools. Each handoff introduces repeated data entry, inconsistent processes and delays that can stretch the most time-intensive step, review and redaction, from weeks into months.

With Relativity FOIA, agencies can manage the full lifecycle of public information disclosure requests, from intake to release, in one auditable solution within RelativityOne Government, a FedRAMP Class C Certified environment. By combining defensible AI, automation and the proven review technology already used for litigation and investigations, the solution helps standardize exemption rationale, accelerate review and strengthen collaboration across teams.

"FOIA professionals are the backbone of government transparency," said Brian Thompson, Practice Lead, Public Sector at Relativity. "We built Relativity FOIA alongside them—analysts, attorneys and program leads whose experience informed every stage of development. Supporting their work means strengthening the transparency mission itself."

Thompson previously served for more than 15 years in federal government roles, including at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and as the system owner of FOIAonline.

Extending the value of prior disclosures

Relativity FOIA helps agencies manage high request volumes and deliver more timely, defensible responses by turning prior review work into reusable intelligence, producing a complete audit trail aligned to oversight expectations, and giving requesters real-time visibility into request status.

The solution also includes Disclosure Center, an innovation designed to help agencies reduce backlogs and improve efficiency. Disclosure Center turns reviewed work into controlled release packages using the same documents, redactions, determinations and metadata created during earlier reviews.

Additionally, Relativity FOIA supports Reading Room publication, enabling agencies to make approved releases publicly accessible without requiring a formal FOIA request. Together, these capabilities help agencies reduce repeat work, support proactive disclosure and maintain consistency across similar requests.

To learn more, visit the Relativity FOIA webpage, read a detailed blog post about the solution, or join Relativity at 10:00 a.m. CT on June 23 for an informational webinar exploring the capabilities of Relativity FOIA.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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