Relativity Equips Future Legal Talent with AI Through Its Relativity Academic Program

News Summary

Relativity expands its Relativity Academic program with modules around its aiR suite of legal AI solutions, large language models and generative AI to prepare students for modern legal work.

The program, now in its 14 th year, reaches over 3,000 students annually and aims to equip future legal professionals with in-demand AI skills as the industry prioritizes tech-enabled talent.

year, reaches over 3,000 students annually and aims to equip future legal professionals with in-demand AI skills as the industry prioritizes tech-enabled talent. Relativity Academic provides free, hands-on experience with real-world legal technology to thousands of students worldwide.

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced it has expanded Relativity Academic, its program that provides education to law school and paralegal students, with access to the generative AI-powered solutions in its aiR suite. Beginning in June, the Relativity Academic program curriculum will include modules covering large language models, generative AI, and how to use aiR for Review, aiR for Case Strategy, and aiR for Privilege.

"This incorporation of aiR solutions into the Relativity Academic curriculum goes beyond our proven dedication to expanding access to technology. This move is emblematic of our trust and investment in the next generation of legal talent," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "The future of the legal profession is an AI-ready one and we want to further support the legal leaders of tomorrow with the knowledge and skill sets they need to enter the workforce with a bang."

According to the 2025 State of the Legal Industry report from SurePoint Technologies, law firms are increasingly recruiting legal professionals with AI expertise. Further, from 2024 to 2025, the report found that lateral hiring within the specialty of AI grew 68% across all attorney types in Am Law 200 firms, and associate lateral hiring increased by 106%. Relativity recognizes the importance of technology and AI proficiency in the hiring process and its academic program aims to arm students with the type of firsthand experience necessary to differentiate themselves amongst their peers.

"The Relativity Academic Program has been a boon to e-discovery education for over a decade, giving students not just conceptual grounding but genuine hands-on experience with the tools they will use in practice. Now, true to form, Relativity has stepped up to meet the watershed moment that generative AI represents for the profession," said William F. Hamilton, Master Legal Skills Professor at University of Florida Levin College of Law. "Adding aiR into the Academic Program does something essential: it moves students beyond awareness of generative AI into actual engagement with it, learning to interact with the technology, evaluate its outputs, and exercise the judgment that defines good lawyering. That capacity to think critically and judge wisely is the skill that will carry our students, and our profession, into the future."

Since it was established in 2012, the Relativity Academic program has partnered with more than 115 universities, law schools, paralegal and data science programs across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and select Asian and European countries, equipping over 3,000 students in the past year with practical experience using the same technology relied on by corporations, law firms, and government agencies.

Relativity Academic provides law schools, as well as paralegal and data science programs, with a hands-on technology component for their courses and access to a workspace in the AI platform for legal data intelligence, RelativityOne, free of charge. Participating students gain experience with AI-powered legal technology solutions, giving them a valuable foundation prior to graduating and entering the workforce.

Additionally, Relativity Academic delivers training for faculty, hands-on resources, localized curriculum and a community of Relativity professionals. Through the program, now in its 14th year, instructors can design assignments that mirror real-world scenarios, giving students direct experience with document review, issue tagging, workflow management, and case organization.

Those interested in exploring opportunities to integrate AI into their curricula may reach out to academic@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com/resources/academic to learn more.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

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