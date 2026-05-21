Relativity Adds Collection of Claude Enterprise Data with Claude Compliance API Integration

News Summary:

Relativity integrates the Claude Compliance API to enable the collection of Claude Enterprise activity in RelativityOne.

RelativityOne enables native collection from ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise and now Claude Enterprise.

This follows Relativity's participation in Anthropic's Claude for the legal industry launch, where Anthropic introduced an MCP integration that enables legal data and technology teams to use natural language to orchestrate administrative workflows in RelativityOne.

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced an integration with the Claude Compliance API, bringing Claude Enterprise activity into RelativityOne, its extensible AI platform for legal work. With this new integration, RelativityOne supports native collection from ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise and now Claude Enterprise.

Adding Claude Enterprise as a Collect in RelativityOne data source enables legal data and technology teams, as well as security and compliance teams, to seamlessly collect activity logs and conversation content. This integration builds on Relativity's participation in Anthropic's Claude for the legal industry launch last week, where it introduced a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration connecting RelativityOne with Claude.ai, Claude Cowork and Claude Code. Together, these integrations support both the collection of AI-related data and the management of matters in RelativityOne.

"Whether teams are using RelativityOne to collect Claude Enterprise data or using Claude to stand up RelativityOne workspaces and manage administrative workflows in RelativityOne through natural language, it all comes back to one goal: helping legal data and technology teams move from data to insight to action faster and with more confidence," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "aiR and RelativityOne power that journey—analyzing documents, identifying privilege, surfacing case strategy and driving workflows to completion—all on one platform. As enterprise AI generates an entirely new class of business data, RelativityOne is the platform built to govern, analyze and act on it."

RelativityOne, the foundation for modern legal data at scale

According to a recent Gallup survey, half of employed American adults report they use AI in their role. As generative AI becomes embedded in everyday work, it is also creating a new and rapidly growing class of enterprise data, any of which can become legal data. Organizations need visibility into how generative AI tools are being used, along with the ability to collect that data within a highly secure and scalable platform designed for the massive volume and complexity of today's enterprise data. Bringing Claude Enterprise conversations into RelativityOne places this new class of human-to-AI content within the platform designed to handle the breadth and magnitude of modern legal work.

Collect and process Claude Enterprise data in RelativityOne

The integration with the Claude Compliance API provides organizations with improved transparency into custodian or entity activity, including activity logs such as user logins, administrative actions and configuration changes, as well as conversation content like chats, uploaded files, and projects, all retrievable via dedicated read endpoints.

Relativity customers and partners can collect Claude Enterprise data directly from the source and process it into a reviewable format within RelativityOne. Once that data is in RelativityOne, teams can apply purpose-built AI for legal outcomes, Relativity aiR, to analyze that data alongside other enterprise data, maintaining context across AI-driven workflows while supporting governance, transparency and defensibility.

Bringing intelligent orchestration to where legal work gets done

The MCP integration adds a conversational orchestration layer on top of RelativityOne, letting system administrators—litigation support teams, legal operations, service providers and developers—stand up new matters, align workspaces to the structure of their data, and manage access and workflows through natural language. By reducing the administrative lift required to provision workspaces, understand data structures, and manage users, teams can move from trigger event to analysis faster, while decisions can still shape outcomes. Additionally, downstream litigator workflows including chronologies, deposition preparation and claim chart creation are executed within RelativityOne.

It also delivers real-time visibility into operations, surfacing usage patterns, reinforcing best practices and supporting more informed decisions across matters, clients and practice groups. That same visibility strengthens governance: teams can audit access, manage matter lifecycles and maintain a defensible posture with less risk of inadvertent disclosure.

RelativityOne has long been a platform meant to be extended through open APIs, its app marketplace, and a partner ecosystem that customers have shaped to their work. This integration further empowers Relativity's user community to orchestrate their RelativityOne environments, streamline operational tasks and ultimately dedicate more time to strategic work.

Claude provides the natural-language orchestration surface, while RelativityOne remains the system of record and system of action, where sensitive data is governed and the work is performed. Relativity aiR—purpose-built for the privilege calls, responsiveness determinations and case-strategy reasoning that legal work requires—is the AI engine for substantive legal analysis, grounded in the evidence itself and governed by Relativity's platform controls.

Learn more and connect with the Relativity team at RelFest London, taking place June 15-16.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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