Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market to Observe Stupendous Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allogene Therapeutics, Genentech, Pfizer, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Amgen

The dynamics of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, R/R multiple myeloma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for RRMM across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of multiple myeloma in the 7MM was reported as ~70K in 2022.

Leading R/R multiple myeloma companies such as Bristol- Myers Squibb , Allogene Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., Pfizer, Gadeta B.V., Celyad Oncology SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ichnos Sciences SA, AbbVie, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Molecular Templates, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, BeiGene, Epizyme, Inc. , and others are developing novel RRMM drugs that can be available in the RRMM market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel RRMM drugs that can be available in the RRMM market in the coming years. The promising R/R multiple myeloma therapies in the pipeline include Mezigdomide + Ixazomib and Dexamethasone, ALLO-605, Selinexor, Venetoclax, and Dexamethasone (XVenD), GC012F, Cevostamab, Descartes-25, CART-ddBCMA, Elranatamab, TEG002, CYAD-211, ION251, ISB 1442, ABBV-453, CB-011, ORIC-533, BMS-986453, MT-0169, REGN5459, AMG 176, BGB-11417, EZM0414, and others.

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) represents a challenging stage in the spectrum of multiple myeloma, a hematologic malignancy characterized by the abnormal proliferation of plasma cells. Despite advancements in treatment modalities, some patients experience relapses or fail to respond adequately to initial therapies, entering the refractory phase. The exact etiology of multiple myeloma and its relapsing/refractory state is not fully understood. However, certain risk factors contribute to its development, including age, genetic predisposition, exposure to radiation or certain chemicals, and a history of other plasma cell disorders.

The symptoms of RRMM mirror those of multiple myeloma but may intensify or reappear after an initial response to treatment. Common symptoms include bone pain, fatigue, anemia, renal dysfunction, hypercalcemia, and recurrent infections. As the disease progresses, complications such as fractures, kidney failure, and immunodeficiency may arise, impacting the patient's quality of life significantly. Diagnosing RRMM involves a thorough assessment of the patient's clinical history, physical examination, and laboratory tests. Blood tests may reveal abnormal levels of proteins, calcium, and kidney function markers.

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation

The RRMM epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current RRMM patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The RRMM market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident cases of Multiple Myeloma

Gender-specific Incidence of Multiple Myeloma

Age-specific Incidence of Multiple Myeloma

Treatable Cases of Multiple Myeloma Population According to First to Third Line of Treatment

Treatable Cases of Triple Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

Relapsing or refractory multiple myeloma presents a significant challenge in oncology as it denotes a recurrence or resistance to standard treatments. The management of such cases requires a nuanced and individualized approach, often involving a combination of therapeutic strategies. Current treatment modalities for relapsing/refractory multiple myeloma include novel agents such as proteasome inhibitors (e.g., bortezomib, carfilzomib), immunomodulatory drugs (e.g., lenalidomide, pomalidomide), and monoclonal antibodies (e.g., daratumumab, elotuzumab). Additionally, autologous stem cell transplantation may be considered in eligible patients.

Moreover, the management of RRMM extends beyond pharmaceutical interventions. Supportive care, including pain management, bone health strategies, and addressing the psychosocial aspects of living with a chronic disease, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall quality of life for patients. Palliative care, with its focus on symptom relief and holistic well-being, is an integral component of the comprehensive approach to RRMM.

Emerging therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies, hold promise in targeting specific cancer cells. Clinical trials exploring innovative drugs and combination regimens are ongoing to continually improve outcomes for patients facing relapsing or refractory multiple myeloma. The evolving landscape of precision medicine and immunotherapy offers hope for better control and, ultimately, improved survival rates in these challenging cases. Regular monitoring and collaboration between oncologists, hematologists, and other specialists remain crucial to adapting treatment plans based on the dynamic nature of the disease.

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Mezigdomide + Ixazomib and Dexamethasone: Bristol-Myers Squibb

ALLO-605: Allogene Therapeutics

Selinexor, Venetoclax, and Dexamethasone (XVenD): Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

GC012F: Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cevostamab: Genentech, Inc.

Descartes-25: Cartesian Therapeutics

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx, Inc.

Elranatamab: Pfizer

TEG002: Gadeta B.V.

CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology SA

ION251: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ISB 1442: Ichnos Sciences SA

ABBV-453: AbbVie

CB-011: Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

ORIC-533: ORIC Pharmaceuticals

BMS-986453: Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

MT-0169: Molecular Templates, Inc.

REGN5459: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

AMG 176: Amgen

BGB-11417: BeiGene

EZM0414: Epizyme, Inc.

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the R/R multiple myeloma market are expected to change in the coming years. The RRMM market's major strength lies in its robust pipeline, marked by the emergence of several therapies. Thriving research and development efforts aimed at understanding the diversity of the disease have the potential to enhance RRMM diagnosis, thereby creating a lucrative RRMM market opportunity. Various organizations are actively engaged in providing information and raising awareness about this rare and devastating disorder. With very few current treatment options available for RRMM patients, a platform is opened for the development of new therapies to significantly boost the RRMM market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of RRMM, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the RRMM market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the RRMM market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the R/R multiple myeloma market. To date, there is only one definitive cure available for completely curing RRMM, a condition for which efficient treatment options are lacking, leading the majority of patients to suffer from the severe phenotype of the disease. The current approach to RRMM treatment primarily focuses on managing symptoms and enhancing the quality of life, as no cure has been found for the condition thus far. Despite advancements in modern medical technologies, nerve damage associated with RRMM remains incurable.

Moreover, RRMM treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the RRMM market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the RRMM market growth.

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allogene Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., Pfizer, Gadeta B.V., Celyad Oncology SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ichnos Sciences SA, AbbVie, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Molecular Templates, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, BeiGene, Epizyme, Inc., and others Key Pipeline Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapies Mezigdomide + Ixazomib and Dexamethasone, ALLO-605, Selinexor, Venetoclax, and Dexamethasone (XVenD), GC012F, Cevostamab, Descartes-25, CART-ddBCMA, Elranatamab, TEG002, CYAD-211, ION251, ISB 1442, ABBV-453, CB-011, ORIC-533, BMS-986453, MT-0169, REGN5459, AMG 176, BGB-11417, EZM0414, and others

Scope of the Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies

Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Key Insights 2. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Report Introduction 3. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview at a Glance 4. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Executive Summary 5 Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment and Management 8. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Guidelines 9. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma 12. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Marketed Drugs 13. Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Relapsing/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

