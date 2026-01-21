Cystinosis Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate of 5.1% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The cystinosis therapeutic landscape remains dominated by established cysteamine-based treatments, with limited availability of next-generation, curative, or truly disease-modifying options. However, emerging therapies are gradually transforming the field by more directly targeting disease pathophysiology and overcoming key shortcomings of current standards of care. Pipeline candidates such as TTI-0102 and DFT383 highlight a shift toward enhanced systemic cystine control and potential disease modification, including strategies that improve cysteamine delivery and gene-based correction of the underlying CTNS defect.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cystinosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cystinosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Cystinosis Market Summary

The market size for cystinosis was found to be USD 250 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.

in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest cystinosis treatment market size, approximately 84% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of cystinosis across the 7MM were estimated at 1,540 , reflecting its rarity and the concentration of diagnosed patients within specialized metabolic and nephrology care settings

, reflecting its rarity and the concentration of diagnosed patients within specialized metabolic and nephrology care settings Leading cystinosis companies, such as Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Novartis, and others, are developing new cystinosis treatment drugs that can be available in the cystinosis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new cystinosis treatment drugs that can be available in the cystinosis market in the coming years. The promising cystinosis therapies in clinical trials include TTI-0102, DFT383, and others.

Discover what will be the growth rate of cystinosis cases over the next decade @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cystinosis-market?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Cystinosis Market

Increased Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Growing awareness of cystinosis among healthcare professionals and patients, combined with improvements in genetic screening and diagnostic technologies, leads to earlier detection and a larger pool of diagnosed patients. Early diagnosis increases demand for treatment.

Growing awareness of cystinosis among healthcare professionals and patients, combined with improvements in genetic screening and diagnostic technologies, leads to earlier detection and a larger pool of diagnosed patients. Early diagnosis increases demand for treatment. Expanding Patient Pool Through Enhanced CTNS Mutation Detection: Increased identification of CTNS gene mutations and rising recognition of the condition's burden on health are expanding the pool of patients diagnosed.

Increased identification of CTNS gene mutations and rising recognition of the condition's burden on health are expanding the pool of patients diagnosed. Launch of Emerging Therapies: The cystinosis pipeline is steadily evolving, with a defined group of emerging therapies including TTI-0102, DFT383, and others progressing through development. This focused set of candidates reflects a measured yet meaningful advance in innovation for a rare, multisystem disease with high unmet need, signaling momentum beyond conventional cysteamine-based approaches.

Cystinosis Market Analysis

The cystinosis treatment landscape is currently dominated by long-standing cysteamine-based therapies rather than next-generation, curative, or fully disease-modifying options.

Systemic disease control primarily relies on PROCYSBI and CYSTAGON/NICYSTAGON (cysteamine bitartrate).

and (cysteamine bitartrate). Ocular manifestations are managed using CYSTADROPS and CYSTARAN (cysteamine hydrochloride).

and (cysteamine hydrochloride). While these therapies reduce cystine accumulation and have improved patient survival, their clinical benefit is limited by:

High dosing frequency



Tolerability issues, including gastrointestinal side effects and unpleasant odor



Formulation constraints



Adherence challenges leading to incomplete and variable long-term disease control

Continued reliance on decades-old therapies underscores persistent gaps in efficacy, convenience, and quality-of-life outcomes for patients with this lifelong, multisystem disorder.

Emerging therapies are beginning to reshape the cystinosis landscape by targeting the underlying disease biology more directly.

Programs such as TTI-0102 and DFT383 reflect a shift toward improved systemic cystine control and potential disease modification.

and reflect a shift toward improved systemic cystine control and potential disease modification. These approaches include optimized cysteamine delivery and gene-based correction of the CTNS defect.

defect. By moving beyond incremental refinements of existing treatments, these advances signal progress toward more effective, durable, and patient-centric therapies with the potential to transform long-term outcomes in cystinosis.

Cystinosis Competitive Landscape

The cystinosis clinical trial landscape is steadily evolving, with a defined group of emerging therapies including TTI-0102 (Thiogenesis Therapeutics), DFT383 (Novartis), and others progressing through development.

Novartis' DFT383 is an experimental gene therapy for nephropathic cystinosis that aims to restore CTNS function and reduce lysosomal cystine buildup. Previously referred to as AVR-RD-04 or CTNS-RD-04, the asset was acquired from AVROBIO and is currently being assessed in a Phase I/II study in pediatric patients, following initial evaluation in adults. Mentions of Papillon Therapeutics relate to shared scientific origins and the validation of the underlying platform, rather than to program ownership or development responsibility.

Thiogenesis Therapeutics' TTI-0102 is an orally administered cysteamine prodrug designed to address the shortcomings of conventional thiol-based treatments. Developed under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, the candidate leverages established cysteamine safety data while demonstrating favorable tolerability at elevated doses, sustained cystine reduction, and preserved antioxidant effects. Classified as a New Chemical Entity, TTI-0102 is eligible for five years of market exclusivity and is progressing toward a pivotal Phase III study, with IND filing anticipated in the second half of 2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the cystinosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the cystinosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which companies are developing cystinosis treatments @ Cystinosis Drugs Market

Recent Developments in the Cystinosis Market

In November 2025, Thiogenesis Therapeutics reported that it expanded its plans for a pivotal Phase III trial of TTI-0102 in nephropathic cystinosis, with the IND expected in 2026, and highlights that TTI-0102 is designed to improve tolerability and simplify dosing.

reported that it expanded its plans for a pivotal Phase III trial of TTI-0102 in nephropathic cystinosis, with the IND expected in 2026, and highlights that TTI-0102 is designed to improve tolerability and simplify dosing. In November 2025, Thiogenesis reported positive interim Phase II results for TTI-0102 in MELAS and announced plans to submit an IND to support a pivotal Phase III trial in nephropathic cystinosis, based on favorable pharmacokinetic and biomarker data.

reported positive interim Phase II results for TTI-0102 in MELAS and announced plans to submit an IND to support a pivotal Phase III trial in nephropathic cystinosis, based on favorable pharmacokinetic and biomarker data. In April 2025, the EMA expanded the CYSTADROPS indication from Recordati Rare Diseases to include infants aged 6 months and older, following a positive CHMP recommendation.

What is Cystinosis?

Cystinosis is a rare, inherited metabolic disorder caused by a defect in the CTNS gene, which leads to the abnormal buildup of the amino acid cystine within cells. Because cystine cannot be properly transported out of lysosomes, it accumulates and forms crystals that damage tissues and organs over time. The kidneys are usually affected first, particularly the proximal tubules, leading to Fanconi syndrome and symptoms such as excessive urination, dehydration, poor growth, and electrolyte imbalances in early childhood. If left untreated, cystinosis can progress to kidney failure and cause complications in other organs, including the eyes, thyroid, muscles, and nervous system. While there is no cure, early diagnosis and treatment with cystine-depleting therapies can significantly slow disease progression and improve long-term outcomes.

Cystinosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The cystinosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cystinosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, DelveInsight estimated approximately 1,700 prevalent cases of cystinosis in the US, accounting for a substantial share of the total cases across the 7MM.

The cystinosis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis

Cystinosis Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Cystinosis Market CAGR 5.1 % Cystinosis Market Size in 2024 USD 250 Million Key Cystinosis Companies Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Novartis, Amgen, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Recordati Rare Diseases, Viatris, and others Key Cystinosis Therapies TTI-0102, DFT383, PROCYSBI, CYSTADROPS, CYSTAGON/ NICYSTAGON, and others

Scope of the Cystinosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cystinosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Cystinosis current marketed and emerging therapies Cystinosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cystinosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cystinosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cystinosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what will drive the cystinosis market in the next decade @ Cystinosis Market Drivers

Table of Contents

1 Cystinosis Market Key Insights 2 Cystinosis Market Report Introduction 3 Cystinosis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Cystinosis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Cystinosis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Classification 6.3 Etiology 6.4 Pathophysiology 6.5 Signs and Symptoms 6.6 Diagnosis 6.7 Treatment and Management 6.8 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.2.1 Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis 8.2.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis 8.2.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the US 8.4.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Cystinosis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Cystinosis Drugs 10.1 Key Cross of Marketed Therapies 10.2 PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate): Amgen/Chiesi Farmaceutici 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 CYSTADROPS (cysteamine hydrochloride): Recordati Rare Diseases/Viatris 10.4 CYSTARAN (cysteamine hydrochloride): Leadiant Biosciences 10.5 CYSTAGON/NICYSTAGON (cysteamine bitartrate): Viatris List to be continued in the final report…. 11 Emerging Cystinosis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 DFT383: Novartis 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 TTI-0102: Thiogenesis Therapeutics List to be continued in the final report…. 12 Cystinosis Market– 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Cystinosis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Cystinosis Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Cystinosis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Cystinosis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Cystinosis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Cystinosis in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of Cystinosis by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Cystinosis Market Size 12.9 Japan Cystinosis Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Cystinosis 14 Cystinosis Market Unmet Needs 15 Cystinosis Market SWOT Analysis 16 Cystinosis Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Cystinosis Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Cystinosis Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Cystinosis Clinical Trial Analysis

Cystinosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cystinosis companies, including AVROBIO, Birch Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Novartis, Amgen, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Recordati Rare Diseases, Viatris, among others.

Nephropathic Cystinosis Market

Nephropathic Cystinosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key nephropathic cystinosis companies, including Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Mylan N.V., Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Recordati Rare Disease, AVROBIO Inc., Leadiant Biosciences Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, GSK, among others.

Nephropathic Cystinosis Clinical Trial Analysis

Nephropathic Cystinosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key nephropathic cystinosis companies, including Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Mylan N.V., Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Recordati Rare Disease, AVROBIO Inc., Leadiant Biosciences Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, GSK, among others.

End-stage Renal Disease Market

End-stage Renal Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ESRD companies, including Medtronic PLC, B. Braun SE, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Cantel Medical (STERIS), Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Nipro Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg