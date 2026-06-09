Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Gearing Up for Outstanding Expansion at a CAGR of 31.1% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The alcohol-associated liver disease market is projected to witness steady progression, fueled by gradual therapeutic innovation, rising disease awareness, and increasing emphasis on targeted, mechanism-based treatment approaches. Additionally, the anticipated emergence of mid-stage therapies such as GSK4532990 (GSK), INT-787 [Alphasigma (Intercept Pharmaceuticals)], and Pemvidutide (Altimmune) is likely to heighten competition within the ALD treatment landscape in the latter years of the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, alcohol-associated liver disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Summary

The market size for alcohol-associated liver disease was found to be USD 145 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest alcohol-associated liver disease treatment market size, approximately 59% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ALD in the 7MM were 12.1 million .

. Leading alcohol-associated liver disease companies, such as Bausch Health, GSK, Alfasigma (Intercept Pharmaceuticals), Altimmune, Nterica, and others, are developing new alcohol-associated liver disease treatment drugs that can be available in the alcohol-associated liver disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new alcohol-associated liver disease treatment drugs that can be available in the alcohol-associated liver disease market in the coming years. The promising alcohol-associated liver disease therapies in clinical trials include Larsuscosterol (DUR-928), GSK4532990, INT-787, Pemvidutide, NTR-101, and others.

and others. In 2036, among all the therapies for ALD, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by larsucosterol in the US.

Discover what is the future of the alcohol-associated liver disease treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/alcohol-associated-liver-disease-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market

Rising global alcohol consumption and shifting drinking patterns: Rising alcohol consumption, especially among men, remains a key contributor to the growing burden of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). At the same time, increasing alcohol use among women, who may be biologically more vulnerable to liver damage, is driving a comparatively sharper rise in ALD risk, underscoring the urgent need for targeted and scalable treatment strategies for both genders.

Rising alcohol consumption, especially among men, remains a key contributor to the growing burden of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). At the same time, increasing alcohol use among women, who may be biologically more vulnerable to liver damage, is driving a comparatively sharper rise in ALD risk, underscoring the urgent need for targeted and scalable treatment strategies for both genders. Significant overlap between ALD, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction: The overlap between ALD and metabolic conditions such as obesity and insulin resistance is transforming the understanding of the disease, opening avenues for metabolic-focused treatments, including GLP-1–based therapies, as well as combination therapeutic strategies.

The overlap between ALD and metabolic conditions such as obesity and insulin resistance is transforming the understanding of the disease, opening avenues for metabolic-focused treatments, including GLP-1–based therapies, as well as combination therapeutic strategies. Emergence of microbiome-based and precision medicine approaches: The pipeline is steadily advancing toward targeted, mechanism-based therapies focused on inflammation, fibrosis, and metabolic dysfunction, reflecting increasing emphasis on precision medicine and innovative treatment modalities to enhance outcomes in this high-unmet-need patient population.

The pipeline is steadily advancing toward targeted, mechanism-based therapies focused on inflammation, fibrosis, and metabolic dysfunction, reflecting increasing emphasis on precision medicine and innovative treatment modalities to enhance outcomes in this high-unmet-need patient population. The rise of multifaceted therapeutic approaches in ALD: Unlike traditional reliance on corticosteroids, the pipeline now includes diverse modalities such as GLP-1/glucagon dual agonists, FXR agonists, and microbiome-directed therapies . These approaches target upstream drivers like metabolism, inflammation, and microbial dysbiosis rather than only downstream inflammation.

Unlike traditional reliance on corticosteroids, the pipeline now includes diverse modalities such as . These approaches target upstream drivers like metabolism, inflammation, and microbial dysbiosis rather than only downstream inflammation. Expected launch of emerging ALD therapies: The dynamics of the ALD market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Larsuscosterol (DUR-928) (Bausch Health), GSK4532990 (GSK), INT-787 [Alfasigma (Intercept Pharmaceuticals)], Pemvidutide (Altimmune), NTR-101 (Nterica), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that small molecules continue to lead the innovation landscape, accounting for the majority of pipeline activity, while emerging modalities such as siRNA and peptide-based therapies are poised to drive future diversification in alcohol-associated liver disease treatment strategies.

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Analysis

Management of alcohol-associated liver disease is primarily supportive and varies according to disease severity, with long-term alcohol abstinence remaining the cornerstone of treatment at every stage.

In patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, corticosteroids are frequently prescribed in selected cases; however, their efficacy is variable and generally confined to short-term survival benefits.

Comprehensive care involving nutritional support, management of complications, and multidisciplinary interventions plays a critical role in improving patient outcomes, while liver transplantation continues to be the only curative option for eligible individuals with end-stage liver disease.

Despite the considerable clinical and socioeconomic burden associated with ALD, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies that directly modify disease progression.

Existing treatment approaches largely emphasize symptom management and prevention of complications rather than addressing the underlying pathogenic mechanisms driving the disease.

For patients with advanced ALD who fail to respond to conventional medical management, liver transplantation remains the most effective strategy for significantly improving survival.

In recent years, severe acute alcoholic hepatitis has increasingly been considered an early indication for transplantation in carefully selected patients who do not respond to therapy, supported by emerging evidence demonstrating encouraging outcomes in this high-risk group.

At the same time, the ALD therapeutic landscape is evolving, with several investigational candidates progressing through early- and mid-stage clinical development and expected to influence treatment paradigms between 2026 and 2036.

Key emerging therapies include Larsucosterol, GSK4532990, INT-787, Pemvidutide, and NTR-101. These pipeline therapies are being developed to address key disease drivers such as metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, and fibrosis, with the broader aim of delivering durable clinical benefits beyond supportive care and sustained abstinence.

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the alcohol-associated liver disease drugs under development include Larsuscosterol (DUR-928) (Bausch Health), GSK4532990 (GSK), INT-787 [Alfasigma (Intercept Pharmaceuticals)], Pemvidutide (Altimmune), NTR-101 (Nterica), and others.

Bausch Health's Larsucosterol is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and epigenetic regulator designed to inhibit DNA methyltransferases (DNMT1, DNMT3a, and DNMT3b), thereby reducing pathological hypermethylation associated with alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Through its effects on inflammatory signaling, lipid metabolism, and cellular stress pathways, the therapy is intended to minimize hepatocyte damage and promote liver repair in alcoholic hepatitis.

The US FDA has awarded larsucosterol both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations. A Phase III clinical study in severe alcoholic hepatitis was initiated in early 2026, with topline results anticipated in 2028. Based on the projected primary completion timeline of June 2028, the therapy is expected to potentially secure regulatory approval by early 2029, followed by a commercial launch later that year, which could make it the first approved treatment for this indication.

GSK's GSK4532990 is an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy being developed by GSK that targets HSD17B13, a gene associated with susceptibility to liver disease. By suppressing hepatic HSD17B13 expression, the therapy seeks to mimic the protective effects observed in individuals carrying loss-of-function variants, thereby helping reduce liver inflammation and injury in diseases such as alcoholic hepatitis. The candidate is being advanced under an exclusive licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation for ALD.

Nterica's INT-787 is a next-generation oral farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist that was initially developed by Intercept Pharmaceuticals and later integrated into Alfasigma's liver disease portfolio following the company's 2023 acquisition. Through FXR activation, INT-787 is designed to regulate metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic processes, potentially delivering hepatoprotective effects. The candidate is presently being assessed in the Phase IIa FRESH trial for severe alcoholic hepatitis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the alcohol-associated liver disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the alcohol-associated liver disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform ALD treatment @ Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Drugs

Recent Developments in the Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market

In March 2026, Altimmune announced that the use of pemvidutide to treat ALD, including to reduce liver fibrosis, is protected under a pending US provisional patent application, independent of the Mederis IP License Agreement. The company plans to file a non-provisional US application along with a corresponding international (PCT) filing. If granted, the resulting patents are expected to extend protection until at least March 2047, subject to standard extensions and fee payments.

announced that the use of pemvidutide to treat ALD, including to reduce liver fibrosis, is protected under a pending US provisional patent application, independent of the Mederis IP License Agreement. The company plans to file a non-provisional US application along with a corresponding international (PCT) filing. If granted, the resulting patents are expected to extend protection until at least March 2047, subject to standard extensions and fee payments. In November 2025, GSK presented results from its advancing liver pipeline, including GSK4532990 for treatment of ALD, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2025.

presented results from its advancing liver pipeline, including GSK4532990 for treatment of ALD, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2025. In September 2025, Bausch Health Companies completed its tender offer to acquire DURECT Corporation, purchasing all outstanding shares for USD 1.75 per share in cash, totaling about USD 63 million upfront. The deal also includes up to USD 350 million in additional milestone payments tied to future net sales, payable upon achieving specified targets within the agreed timeframe.

What is Alcohol-associated Liver Disease?

Alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) refers to a spectrum of liver disorders caused by excessive and prolonged alcohol consumption, ranging from simple fatty liver to alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and eventually liver failure or hepatocellular carcinoma. Chronic alcohol intake disrupts normal liver metabolism, leading to fat accumulation, inflammation, oxidative stress, and progressive scarring of liver tissue. While early-stage fatty liver disease may be reversible with alcohol cessation, advanced stages such as cirrhosis can cause irreversible liver damage and severe complications, including portal hypertension and liver cancer. ALD remains a major global health burden and is one of the leading causes of liver-related morbidity and mortality worldwide, with risk influenced by factors such as drinking patterns, genetics, obesity, viral hepatitis, and nutritional status.

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The alcohol-associated liver disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current alcohol-associated liver disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, among stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of ALD, alcohol-associated steatosis accounted for the majority of cases (~3.2 million) in 2025, followed by alcohol-associated steatohepatitis and alcohol-associated cirrhosis, in 2025.

The alcohol-associated liver disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD by Fibrosis Stage

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD by Fatty Liver Grade

Total Prevalent Cases of AUD in ALD

Total Treated Cases of ALD

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market CAGR 31.1 % Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Size in 2025 USD 145 Million Key Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Companies Bausch Health, GSK, Alfasigma (Intercept Pharmaceuticals), Altimmune, Nterica, and others Key Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Therapies Larsuscosterol (DUR-928), GSK4532990, INT-787, Pemvidutide, NTR-101, and others

Scope of the Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Report

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Patient Population Forecast

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Size

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Pipeline Analysis

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Size and Trends

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Opportunity

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Alcohol-associated Liver Disease

Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in alcohol-associated hepatitis @ Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Key Insights 2 Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 ALD Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of ALD by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Stages of ALD 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Pathophysiology of ALD 7.5 Pathogenesis of ALD 7.6 Causes and Risk Factors of ALD 7.7 Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Diagnosis 7.9 Treatment 7.10 Trearment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD in the United States 8.4.2 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD in the United States 8.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD in the United States 8.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD by Fibrosis Stage in the United States 8.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD by Fatty Liver Grade in the United States 8.4.6 Total Prevalent Cases of AUD in ALD in the United States 8.4.7 Treated Cases of ALD in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 8.6.7 Treated Cases of ALD in Japan 9 Patient Journey of ALD 10 Emerging Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Therapies 10.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of ALD 10.2 Larsuscosterol (DUR-928): Bausch Health 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 10.2.3.1 Clinical trial information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 GSK4532990: GSK 10.4 INT-787: Alfasigma (Intercept Pharmaceuticals) 10.5 Pemvidutide: Altimmune 10.6 NTR-101: Nterica 11 ALD Market: 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of ALD in the 7MM 11.6 The United States Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market 11.6.1 Total Market Size of ALD in the United States 11.6.2 Market Size of ALD by Therapies in the United States 11.7 EU4 and the UK Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market 11.8 Japan Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market 12 KOL Views of ALD 12.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 13 Unmet Needs of ALD 14 SWOT Analysis of ALD 15 Market Access and Reimbursement of ALD 15.1 The US 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16 Bibliography 17 Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Market Report Methodology

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