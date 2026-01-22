Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market in the US to Show Promising Growth at a CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The gastroesophageal reflux disease market continues to be constrained by a limited number of approved treatment options and persistent unmet needs, particularly among patients who do not achieve adequate control with PPIs. Nevertheless, advancements in diagnostic approaches and the introduction of next-generation therapies, such as BLI5100 (Braintree Laboratories), linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), and others, are expected to sustain market growth from 2025 to 2034.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, gastroesophageal reflux disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Summary

The market size for gastroesophageal reflux disease was found to be USD 3.3 billion in the United States in 2024.

in the United States in 2024. VOQUEZNA established its early presence as the first US P-CAB, and is projected to expand rapidly over the next decade as demand rises for faster and more durable acid suppression beyond conventional PPIs.

The United States recorded approximately 33 million diagnosed prevalent GERD cases in 2024, highlighting the substantial and growing clinical burden of reflux disease across the population.

diagnosed prevalent GERD cases in 2024, highlighting the substantial and growing clinical burden of reflux disease across the population. Leading gastroesophageal reflux disease companies, such as Braintree Laboratories, Cinclus Pharma, and others, are developing new GERD treatment drugs that can be available in the GERD market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new GERD treatment drugs that can be available in the GERD market in the coming years. The promising gastroesophageal reflux disease therapies in clinical trials include BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), Linaprazan glurate, and others.

Discover GERD market size by revenue and patient population @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-gerd-market?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market

Rising GERD Prevalence: According to DelveInsight, the United States recorded approximately 33 million diagnosed prevalent GERD cases in 2024, highlighting the substantial and growing clinical burden of reflux disease across the population.

According to DelveInsight, the United States recorded approximately diagnosed prevalent GERD cases in 2024, highlighting the substantial and growing clinical burden of reflux disease across the population. Dominance of VOQUEZNA: VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), developed by Phathom Pharmaceuticals, is the first approved PCAB for GERD in the US and delivers faster onset, more consistent acid suppression, and superior early healing versus lansoprazole, positioning it as a strong option for patients with high acid burden, nocturnal symptoms, or relapse during PPI tapering.

VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), developed by Phathom Pharmaceuticals, is the first approved PCAB for GERD in the US and delivers faster onset, more consistent acid suppression, and superior early healing versus lansoprazole, positioning it as a strong option for patients with high acid burden, nocturnal symptoms, or relapse during PPI tapering. Launch of Emerging Therapies: During the forecast period (2025–2034), pipeline candidates such as BLI5100 (tegoprazan) (Braintree Laboratories), Linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), and others are expected to drive growth in the 7MM GERD market.

During the forecast period (2025–2034), pipeline candidates such as (Braintree Laboratories), (Cinclus Pharma), and others are expected to drive growth in the 7MM GERD market. Emerging Role of Tegoprazan in Acid Suppression Therapy: The introduction of Tegoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker, in Phase III trials presents an opportunity to address unmet needs and expand treatment options.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Analysis

GERD management is still dominated by generic PPIs and H2RAs, driven by long-standing physician familiarity and widespread OTC availability.

Despite their use, PPIs show several drawbacks, including delayed onset of action, variable and incomplete acid suppression, reduced nocturnal control, and limited healing efficacy in moderate-to-severe erosive esophagitis (LA Grade C/D).

Developed by Phathom Pharmaceuticals, VOQUEZNA is the first PCAB-approved for GERD in the U.S., offering faster onset, more consistent acid suppression, and superior early healing compared with lansoprazole.

is the first PCAB-approved for GERD in the U.S., offering faster onset, more consistent acid suppression, and superior early healing compared with lansoprazole. VOQUEZNA is well-suited for patients with high acid burden, persistent nocturnal symptoms, or relapse during PPI tapering.

Two next-generation PCABs, BLI5100 (tegoprazan) from Braintree Laboratories (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and linaprazan glurate from Cinclus Pharma, are in late-stage development and are expected to expand treatment options and compete with VOQUEZNA for patients inadequately controlled on standard PPI therapy.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Competitive Landscape

BLI5100 (tegoprazan) from Braintree Laboratories (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and linaprazan glurate from Cinclus Pharma are in late-stage development and are expected to compete with VOQUEZNA by providing additional options for patients who remain inadequately controlled on standard PPI therapy.

Braintree Laboratories' BLI5100 (tegoprazan) is a next-generation potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) to treat acid-related gastrointestinal disorders. Administered orally, it achieves rapid and durable suppression of gastric acid by directly blocking the proton pump within parietal cells, through a mechanism independent of H⁺/K⁺-ATPase activation that characterizes proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). Its molecular architecture allows interaction nearer the luminal surface of the pump, supporting a faster onset of action compared with conventional PPIs and potentially other P-CABs. BLI5100 is currently under evaluation in two Phase III clinical studies in the United States for erosive esophagitis and non-erosive reflux disease (NERD).

Cinclus Pharma's Linaprazan glurate is also a next-generation P-CAB and serves as the prodrug of linaprazan, originally discovered by AstraZeneca. It features a differentiated mechanism of action, enhanced pharmacokinetic properties, and the potential for improved therapeutic effectiveness. Clinical data indicate greater gastric acid suppression than that achieved with existing treatment options. The agent is being advanced for patients with moderate-to-severe erosive GERD and Helicobacter pylori infection who have an inadequate response to currently available therapies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the gastroesophageal reflux disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the gastroesophageal reflux disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the latest drugs and therapies for GERD @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs Market

Recent Developments in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market

In October 2025, Cinclus Pharma Holding reported that it received favorable guidance from the US FDA following a recent Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) meeting, endorsing the continued development of its lead candidate, linaprazan glurate.

reported that it received favorable guidance from the US FDA following a recent Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) meeting, endorsing the continued development of its lead candidate, linaprazan glurate. In October 2025, Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced that the results of additional analyses from its pivotal Phase III pHalcon-NERD-301 trial evaluating VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets in patients with NERD have been published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

announced that the results of additional analyses from its pivotal Phase III pHalcon-NERD-301 trial evaluating VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets in patients with NERD have been published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. In August 2025, Braintree Laboratories, a subsidiary of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, reported positive topline results from the 24-week maintenance phase of the pivotal Phase III TRIUMpH study evaluating tegoprazan, a novel P-CAB, for the treatment of GERD.

What is Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic digestive disorder in which stomach acid and, at times, bile flow back into the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. This backflow, known as acid reflux, occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a ring of muscle at the junction of the esophagus and stomach, becomes weak or relaxes inappropriately. Repeated exposure of the esophagus to stomach acid can irritate and damage its lining, leading to symptoms such as persistent heartburn, acid regurgitation, chest discomfort, difficulty swallowing, and chronic cough. If left untreated, GERD can result in complications including esophagitis, strictures, Barrett's esophagus, and an increased risk of esophageal cancer.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The gastroesophageal reflux disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current gastroesophageal reflux disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, NERD accounted for the majority of GERD cases in the United States, with approximately 23 million cases, while erosive esophagitis represented a smaller share at around 10 million cases.

The gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of GERD

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GERD

Gender-specific Cases of GERD

Age-specific Cases of GERD

Type-specific Cases of GERD

Grade-specific Cases of GERD

Total Treated Cases of GERD

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market CAGR (US) 6 % Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Size in 2024 (US) USD 3.3 Billion Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies Braintree Laboratories, Cinclus Pharma, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, and others Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), Linaprazan glurate, VOQUEZNA, and others

Scope of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what will drive the GERD market in the next decade @ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Key Insights 2 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report Introduction 3 GERD Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of GERD by Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of GERD by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Prognosis 7.6 Pathophysiology 7.7 Complications 7.8 Diagnosis 8 GERD Treatment and Management 8.1 Lifestyle Modifications 8.2 Pharmacological Therapy 8.3 Endoscopic and Surgical Therapy 8.4 Treatment Guidelines 8.5 Treatment Algorithm 9 GERD Patient Journey 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GERD in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Prevalent Cases of GERD in the United States 10.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GERD in the United States 10.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of GERD in the United States 10.4.4 Age-specific Cases of GERD in the United States 10.4.5 Type Specific Cases of GERD in the United States 10.4.6 Grade-specific Cases of GERD (erosive esophagitis) in the United States 10.4.7 Total Treated Cases of GERD in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Marketed GERD Therapies 11.1 VOQUEZNA (Vonoprazan): Phathom Pharmaceuticals/Takeda 11.1.1 Product Description 11.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.1.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.1.5 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.1.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.1.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.1.7 Analyst Views 12 Emerging GERD Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 BLI5100 (Tegoprazan): Braintree Laboratories 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.3.1 Clinical trial information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst View 12.3 Linaprazan Glurate: Cinclus Pharma 13 GERD Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Key GERD Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Outlook 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of GERD in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of GERD by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 GERD Market Size in the United States 13.7.1 Total Market Size of GERD in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of GERD by Therapies in the United States 13.8 GERD Market Size in EU4 and the UK 13.9 GERD Market Size in Japan 14 KOL Views on GERD 15 GERD Market SWOT Analysis 16 GERD Market Unmet Needs 17 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Reimbursement Scenario in GERD 18 Bibliography 19 GERD Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Clinical Trial Analysis

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key GERD companies, including Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, among others.

Gastroparesis Market

Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastroparesis companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Neurogastrx, CinDome Pharma, among others.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key eosinophilic esophagitis companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Allakos, Pfizer, Revolo Biotherapeutics, EsoCap AG, NexEos Diagnostics, Inc., Celgene, among others.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key eosinophilic gastroenteritis companies including Allakos, AstraZeneca, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg