Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Shows Strong Upward Momentum During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Demand for Advanced Therapies Rises | DelveInsight

The chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market growth is being driven by rising disease prevalence, greater awareness, and improved diagnostic rates. Advancements in biologic therapies are expanding treatment options and significantly boosting market demand. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Depemokimab (GlaxoSmithKline), Verekitug (UPB-101) (Upstream Bio), Lunsekimig (Sanofi), LY3650150 (Eli Lilly), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Summary

The total chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest CRSwNP treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The 7MM accounted for 4.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP in 2025, which are expected to increase during the study period.

diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP in 2025, which are expected to increase during the study period. Leading CRSwNP companies, such as Upstream Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and others, are developing new CRSwNP treatment drugs that can be available in the CRSwNP market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new CRSwNP treatment drugs that can be available in the CRSwNP market in the coming years. The promising CRSwNP therapies in clinical trials include Verekitug (UPB-101), Depemokimab (GSK3511294), Lunsekimig, LY3650150, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market

Rising CRSwNP Disease Burden: CRSwNP is expected to see a rising disease burden over the forecast period (2026–2036), driven primarily by increasing prevalence, improved diagnosis, and evolving treatment approaches.

CRSwNP is expected to see a rising disease burden over the forecast period (2026–2036), driven primarily by increasing prevalence, improved diagnosis, and evolving treatment approaches. Impact of Nucala and Xolair Approvals on CRSwNP Treatment: The coveted approvals of NUCALA and XOLAIR in the overall existing treatment have added effectiveness in treating CRSwNP.

The coveted approvals of NUCALA and XOLAIR in the overall existing treatment have added effectiveness in treating CRSwNP. Launch of Emerging CRSwNP Therapies: The dynamics of the CRSwNP market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Depemokimab (GlaxoSmithKline), Verekitug (UPB-101) (Upstream Bio), Lunsekimig (Sanofi), LY3650150 (Eli Lilly), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the treatment strategies are shifting beyond conventional intranasal corticosteroids, systemic steroids, and surgery toward targeted biologic therapies, enabling more personalized and sustained disease control for patients.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Analysis

The current treatment of CRSwNP includes corticosteroids (intranasal and systemic) in addition to anti-histamines, antibiotics, and NSAIDs , which are given depending on the patient's need.

(intranasal and systemic) in addition to , which are given depending on the patient's need. When drug treatment doesn't shrink or eliminate nasal polyps, endoscopic surgery is recommended to remove polyps and correct sinus problems that lead to inflammation and polyp development.

After surgery, a corticosteroid nasal spray is recommended to prevent recurrence of nasal polyps along with biologics.

is recommended to prevent recurrence of nasal polyps along with biologics. Over the years, the US FDA has approved multiple corticosteroids and biologics for CRSwNP, including XHANCE (fluticasone propionate), SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, PROPEL (mometasone furoate), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), XOLAIR (omalizumab), and NUCALA (mepolizumab).

(fluticasone propionate), (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, (mometasone furoate), (dupilumab), (omalizumab), and (mepolizumab). In February 2026, GSK reported that the European Commission approved EXDENSUR (depemokimab) as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe CRSwNP not adequately controlled with systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery.

(depemokimab) as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe CRSwNP not adequately controlled with systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery. The approval of EXDENSUR was supported by Phase III SWIFT and ANCHOR trial data showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements compared with standard of care alone.

With this decision, EXDENSUR became the first and only ultra-long-acting biologic approved in the European Union for respiratory diseases, including severe CRSwNP.

Several companies are actively working in the CRSwNP market. The launch of emerging drugs such as Depemokimab (GlaxoSmithKline), Verekitug (UPB-101) (Upstream Bio), Lunsekimig (Sanofi), LY3650150 (Eli Lilly), and others will change the market dynamics.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Competitive Landscape

CRSwNP pipeline possesses some drugs in late stage developments to be approved in the near future. Expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Depemokimab (GlaxoSmithKline), Verekitug (UPB-101) (Upstream Bio), Lunsekimig (Sanofi), LY3650150 (Eli Lilly), and others, are expected to further create a positive impact on the market.

Upstream Bio's Verekitug is an engineered, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets the TSLP receptor, blocking TSLP-driven pro-inflammatory signaling. In preclinical testing, it showed strong receptor occupancy and robust inhibition of TSLP pathways. Verekitug also reduced cytokine release from CD4+ T cells and ILC2s and completely prevented allergic skin responses in a non-human primate model, indicating potential effectiveness across multiple inflammatory conditions.

GSK is developing depemokimab as a treatment for CRSwNP. This humanized monoclonal antibody against interleukin-5 (IL-5) is designed to bind IL-5 with high affinity and provide long-lasting suppression of IL-5–dependent activity, supporting extended control of eosinophil-driven inflammation.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CRSwNP market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CRSwNP market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market

In February 2026, GSK announced that the European Commission had authorized EXDENSUR (depemokimab) as an add-on treatment alongside intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe CRSwNP who remain insufficiently controlled despite systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery.

announced that the European Commission had authorized EXDENSUR (depemokimab) as an add-on treatment alongside intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe CRSwNP who remain insufficiently controlled despite systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery. In January 2026, GSK reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved EXDENSUR (depemokimab) for the treatment of CRSwNP in patients inadequately controlled with standard therapy.

reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved EXDENSUR (depemokimab) for the treatment of CRSwNP in patients inadequately controlled with standard therapy. In December 2025, the US FDA approved depemokimab for severe asthma but did not approve the CRSwNP indication, without providing detailed reasons. GSK has expressed continued confidence in the therapy's potential for CRSwNP and is maintaining discussions with the FDA.

the US FDA approved depemokimab for severe asthma but did not approve the CRSwNP indication, without providing detailed reasons. GSK has expressed continued confidence in the therapy's potential for CRSwNP and is maintaining discussions with the FDA. In October 2025, TEZSPIRE was approved in the US for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, making it the first and only biologic that targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) to be approved for CRSwNP.

was approved in the US for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, making it the first and only biologic that targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) to be approved for CRSwNP. In September 2025, Upstream Bio reported positive top-line results from the Phase II VIBRANT trial evaluating verekitug for the treatment of CRSwNP. In the 24-week study, verekitug administered at 100 mg every 12 weeks met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted reduction in endoscopic nasal polyp score (NPS) of –1.8.

What is Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps?

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is a long-lasting inflammatory condition of the nose and sinuses in which soft, painless, noncancerous growths, called nasal polyps, develop inside the nasal passages or sinus cavities. These polyps form when the lining of the nose becomes persistently swollen and irritated, often due to immune system dysfunction. People with CRSwNP commonly experience symptoms such as nasal blockage, reduced or lost sense of smell, facial pressure, congestion, and recurring sinus infections. Because the inflammation is ongoing and the polyps tend to recur even after treatment, CRSwNP is considered a chronic condition that often requires long-term medical management.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Epidemiology Segmentation

The CRSwNP epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CRSwNP patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The US had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP in the 7MM, with around 2 million cases in 2025. The gender distribution of the disease suggests a male predominance in the US, with 55% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP being males.

The CRSwNP treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of CRS

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRS

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP

Total Treated Cases of CRSwNP

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Epidemiology Segmentation Prevalent Cases of CRS, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRS, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP, and Total Treated Cases of CRSwNP Key Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Companies Upstream Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Therapies Verekitug (UPB-101), Depemokimab (GSK3511294), Lunsekimig, LY3650150, NUCALA, TEZSPIRE, DUPIXENT, and others

Scope of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report Introduction 3 Nasal Polyps Market Overview at a Glance 3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CRSwNP by Therapies in 2025 3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of CRSwNP by Therapies in 2036 4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Signs and Symptoms 7.3. Etiology 7.4. Causes 7.5. Pathogenesis 7.6. Diagnostic Approach 7.7. Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Methodology of Epidemiology 8.3. Assumptions and Rationale: the 7MM 8.3.1. The US 8.3.2. EU4 and the UK 8.3.3. Japan 8.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP in the 7MM 8.5. The United States 8.5.1. Prevalent Cases of CRS in the US 8.5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRS in the US 8.5.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP in the US 8.5.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP in the US 8.5.5. Total Treated Cases of CRSwNP in the US 8.6. EU4 and the UK 8.7. Japan 9 CRSwNP Patient Journey 10 Marketed CRSwNP Therapies 10.1. Key Cross Competition 10.2. NUCALA (mepolizumab): GlaxoSmithKline 10.2.1. Product Description 10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4. Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5. Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6. Analyst Views 10.3. TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab): AstraZeneca/Amgen 10.4. DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the final report 11 Emerging CRSwNP Drugs 11.1. Key Cross Competition 11.2. Verekitug (UPB-101): Upstream Bio 11.2.1. Product Description 11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3. Clinical Development 11.2.4. Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5. Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6. Analyst Views 11.3. Depemokimab (GSK3511294): GlaxoSmithKline List to be continued in the final report 12 CRSwNP: Market Analysis 12.1. Key Findings 12.2. Key CRSwNP Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3. CRSwNP Market Outlook 12.4. Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of CRSwNP in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of CRSwNP by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of CRSwNP in the US 12.7.1. Total Market Size of CRSwNP in the US 12.7.2. Market Size of CRSwNP by Therapies in the US 12.8 Market Size of CRSwNP in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of CRSwNP in Japan 13 KOL Views on CRSwNP 13.1. The United States 13.2. The EU4 and the UK 13.3. Japan 14 CRSwNP Market SWOT Analysis 15 CRSwNP Market Unmet Needs 16 Reimbursement and Market Access 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17. Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 CRSwNP Market Report Methodology

