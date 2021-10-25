Regulations Encouraging Improved Vehicle and Road Safety to Push Automotive Wipers Sales past US$ 6.4 Bn by 2031

- Burgeoning Aftermarket Demand for Affordable Wiper Systems Steers Automotive Wiper Market Growth by 1.5x

- Fact.MR's extensive study offers unbiased analysis on the automotive wiper market. This report explicates growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the market's growth trajectory through 2031. In order to provide deeper insights for leading players, the report is categorizes the market on the basis of arm, blade, vehicle, and sales channel across seven regions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per Fact.MR, the global automotive wiper market will surpass US$ 4.1 Bn through 2021. With increasing adoption of low-profile beam blades in passenger cars, demand for automotive wiper is expected to increase at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growing sales of electric vehicles have increased the demand for technologically advanced automotive wipers. Hence, key players are focusing on developing contactless wipers through incorporation of novel technologies such as laser cleaning.

Besides this, implementation of stringent regulations ascertaining improved safety of driver and vehicle is expected to favor growth in the market. The Government in India, China, and Japan are tightening their rules for vehicle safety in response to the increasing rate of accidents due to bad weather.

As per World Health Organization, South-East Asia ranks third for road traffic injuries and mortality rate across the globe. Mortality rate due to road accidents in China and India, in 2019, was recorded at 17.4 and 15.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hence, governments in aforementioned countries are pushing regulations that mandate the adoption of automotive wipers in vehicles. In order to capitalize on this opportunity, some of the leading manufacturers are eyeing the Asia market.

With growing electric vehicle and passenger car sales, aftermarket sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities. Need for constant repair and maintenance of automotive parts and high cost of original equipment will improve the sales of automotive wipers in the aftermarket sector.

As per Fact.MR, sales of automotive wipers across the aftermarket segment are expected to outpace the sales in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, especially across China, Japan, and India.

"Leading automotive wiper manufacturers are investing in research activities to integrate smart technologies in wiper systems. Also, surging demand for low-cost yet original equipment quality product has compelled e manufacturers to collaborate with local aftermarkets to capitalize on existing opportunity across Asia," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Wiper Market Survey

Over 45% of automotive wiper sales to be contributed by passenger cars through 2021 and beyond

Sales of low-profile beam blades automotive wipers to surge at 4.5% CAGR during the projection period

North America automotive wiper market to hold over 45% of global revenue, with the U.S. leading the growth across region

automotive wiper market to hold over 45% of global revenue, with the U.S. leading the growth across region India , China , and Japan are expected to emerge as the most lucrative markets across South and East Asia owing to the growing sales of electric vehicles

, , and are expected to emerge as the most lucrative markets across South and owing to the growing sales of electric vehicles Asia automotive wiper market is expected to hold over 25% revenue share during the forecast period

automotive wiper market is expected to hold over 25% revenue share during the forecast period Germany is expected to spearhead the growth across Europe market, with the region holding 2/5th of global sales

Key Drivers

Growing demand for smart automotive wipers to complement electric vehicle will aid growth since sales of electric passenger cars are expected to grow consistently

Surging adoption of rear wiper systems in the light duty commercial vehicles will create growth opportunities for market players

Favorable regulations encouraging greater safety of vehicles will improve the adoption of front and rear wiper systems in passenger cars, accelerating sales

Key Restraints

Growing preference for electric and smart windshield wipers is expected to hamper the sales of traditional wipers

Increasing demand for original equipment-quality product from local and independent market players is expected to create a challenge for the leading players.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are collaborating with existing multinational and local manufacturers to expand their customer base. Some of the players are also focusing on introducing new product line to gain competitive edge.

Meanwhile, other market players are emphasizing on expanding their product portfolio through acquisitions and collaboration with original equipment manufacturers. For instance,

In 2021, Rain-X announced that its Rain-X Longitude Professional Series Wiper blade program now offers fitments for up to 99.6% of passenger cars and light duty trucks with its 12 sizes and two specialty adapters.

In November 2020 , Valeo, wiper system specialist, unveiled its new range launch of its wiper systems portfolio for the aftermarket. The launch of 18 original equipment front and rear wiper motor references will offer coverage for 3.3 million vehicles.

, Valeo, wiper system specialist, unveiled its new range launch of its wiper systems portfolio for the aftermarket. The launch of 18 original equipment front and rear wiper motor references will offer coverage for 3.3 million vehicles. In October 2020 , TRICO, announced its agreement with Pearl Automotive, which agreed to supply the brand's wide range of wiper blades including its Flex, Exact Fit, and Neoform Lines.

Some of the leading market players operating in the automotive wiper market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Valeo

TRICO

Robert Bosch AG

Mitsuba Corp.

AM Equipment

B. Hepworth and Company Limited

Denso Corporation

DOGA S.A.

Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Nippon Wiper Blade Co. Ltd.

Pilot Automotive

TEX Automotive Ltd.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Wiper Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR report on global automotive wiper market offers incisive coverage, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021 and 2031. The study also divulges in essential insights of the market which is segmented on the basis of:

Arm Type:

Synchronized Radial Arm Automotive Wipers

Pantograph Arm Automotive Wipers

Blade Type:

Traditional Bracket Blades

Low-Profile Beam Blades

Hybrid Blades

Vehicle Category:

Passenger Car Wipers

LCV Wipers

HCV Wipers

Application:

Windshield Wipers

Rear Wipers

Headlight Wipers

Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarkets

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Wiper Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for automotive wiper market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into automotive wiper demand outlook for 2021-2031

Automotive wiper market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Automotive wiper market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

