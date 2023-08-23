Rebasoft: The Future is Asset Based Vulnerability Management

TWYFORD, England, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebasoft, a UK systems developer, is extending its real-time, agent-less cybersecurity platform with integrated vulnerability management. This integration of vulnerability management with real-time asset management enables small and medium-sized businesses to improve their cybersecurity without the high costs and complexity associated with traditional systems.

Rebasoft's asset and vulnerability solution provides comprehensive coverage for the entire IT infrastructure without installing agents, including endpoints, network devices, infrastructure, and IoT devices. This agentless approach simplifies the installation process and allows businesses to integrate the solution into their infrastructure seamlessly. With this solution, organisations no longer worry about missing assets or unnoticed vulnerabilities, as scanning is unnecessary.

One of the critical features of Rebasoft's solution is the valuable context it provides, empowering users with a deeper understanding of their cybersecurity landscape. The solution offers advanced insights and analytics that enable organisations to identify and address potential threats and gaps seamlessly and proactively.

While automation is crucial in strengthening security measures, Rebasoft's asset and vulnerability solution strikes the perfect balance by providing flexible automation capabilities that allow organisations to retain control while optimising efficiency.

Compliance with cybersecurity standards and regulations is paramount for organisations across industries. Rebasoft's asset and vulnerability solution helps organisations achieve security standards such as Cyber Essentials, ISO, and NIST. It also helps maintain continuous compliance.

Traditionally, enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions have been tailored exclusively for large organisations, leaving small and medium-sized businesses vulnerable due to budgetary constraints. Recognising this gap, Rebasoft has reimagined its enterprise-grade solution specifically to cater to the unique needs of SMBs.

"We are thrilled to introduce our innovative asset and vulnerability solution," said Philip Harragan, CEO of Rebasoft. "By offering a comprehensive, user-friendly solution, we empower organisations to enhance their security posture and protect against cyber threats. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools to identify every asset and address every vulnerability."

About Rebasoft. Rebasoft is a UK-based cybersecurity systems developer offering an affordable, agent-less platform with integrated asset, configuration, and vulnerability management. The company aims to improve cyber resilience for small and medium-sized organisations. For further information, contact us on +44 (0)800 779 7322, email sales@Rebasoft.net or visit www.Rebasoft.net

SOURCE Rebasoft Limited