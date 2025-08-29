Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market worth $15.67 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real-time location systems market is projected to grow from USD 6.68 billion in 2025 to USD 15.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising demand for real-time tracking and visibility of assets and personnel across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, oil & gas, and manufacturing, is fueling growth. Heightened safety and security requirements, particularly in critical environments, further accelerate adoption. Although RTLS solutions typically involve higher costs than conventional tracking methods, the market is becoming increasingly competitive due to the emergence of innovative startups and the availability of tailored, application-specific solutions that address industry-specific needs.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1322

Browse in-depth TOC on "Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market"

200 – Tables

60 – Figures

250 – Pages

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 6.68 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 15.67 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Concerns regarding the trade-off between range and accuracy Key Market Opportunities Increasing popularity of hybrid RTLS solutions Key Market Drivers Acceleration of cost-optimized, application-specific RTLS innovations driven by agile startups



The software offering is expected to hold a significant share in the RTLS market during the forecast period.

In the coming years, software components of RTLS solutions are expected to manage thousands of tools or objects in a fraction of a second. This requires the software platform to use a massive computation methodology and has a very high reliability at the Six Sigma level. RTLS software solutions are necessary for location tracking, asset tracking, and analytics purposes, and they can also manipulate data, which allows the examination of specific pieces of location, alerting, and non-location sensor information. This market provides two software products: standalone and full-stack RTLS solutions. Many companies use standalone asset tracking software, whereas the demand for full-stack RTLS solutions is gradually increasing. Technological advancements in information technology have led to the building of customized software platforms to meet clients' specific requirements. Moreover, the penetration of system applications and products (SAP) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for data processing applications in RTLS solutions helps build a robust platform. All these factors are expected to drive software market growth during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi technology is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi is one of the most widely used wireless technologies in the RTLS market for healthcare because of its high compatibility, ease of installation, and availability. A location system based on Wi-Fi is popular because pre-existing Wi-Fi access points can be leveraged without additional hardware costs. Wi-Fi tags or smart devices with internal Wi-Fi radios can send signals to Wi-Fi access points in the area or vice versa. Several positioning indicators can be used to calculate the distance from the access points, depending on the number of Wi-Fi access points. Wi-Fi has a high connectivity range; however, high power consumption, high hardware cost, and low accuracy are the major factors that can restrain the adoption of this technology for RTLS solutions. Wi-Fi technology has played a significant role in RTLS solutions used by healthcare, retail, education, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Deploying RTLS solutions powered by Wi-Fi technology in healthcare facilities has provided significant benefits, as these solutions can use the existing infrastructure, which reduces the cost incurred for new installations. With increasing benefits and a better return on investment (ROI), the healthcare sector's acceptance rate of Wi-Fi–based RTLS solutions has increased significantly.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1322

North America will likely hold the largest share in the global real-time location system market during the forecast period.

The North American real-time location system (RTLS) industry, segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period, driven by its technological maturity and strong economic foundation. As one of the most advanced regions globally, North America has led the adoption of cutting-edge RTLS technologies for diverse real-time tracking applications. The region's leadership is strongly supported by a robust healthcare transformation, with hospitals and medical facilities rapidly integrating RTLS to enhance patient safety, asset utilization, and workflow efficiency. A well-established economy enables substantial investments in next-generation location technologies, fostering innovation and large-scale deployments. The widespread adoption of RTLS across industries and declining average selling prices (ASPs) of ultra-wideband (UWB) tags further accelerating market penetration. In healthcare, the combination of UWB and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is gaining traction due to its high accuracy, scalability, and proven long-term return on investment. These factors and the region's proactive approach toward digital transformation and smart infrastructure development are expected to sustain North America's leadership in the RTLS market throughout the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the RTLS companies are Securitas AB (Sweden), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Impinj, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and Centrak, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1322

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

HVDC Transmission Market by LCC, VSC, CCC, Converter Stations, Transmission Cables, Point-to-Point Transmission, Back-to-Back Stations, Multi Terminal Systems, Bulk Power Transmission and Interconnecting Grids - Global Forecast to 2030

LiDAR Market by Installation (Airborne, Ground-based), Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Range (Short, Medium, Long), Service Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Services, Ground-based Surveying), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/real-time-location-systems-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/real-time-location-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg