Re:infer Beats Out the Competition to Win 'Best Fintech' at FIN/SUM 2019

TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:infer, the world's leading enterprise communications intelligence platform beat out thousands of applicants to be awarded the Plug & Play award for "Best Fintech" at the FIN/SUM pitch competition in Tokyo hosted by Nikkei.

"We're thrilled by this recognition," said re:infer CCO Stephen Mackintosh. "At re:infer we are working to revolutionize how business is done all over the world by making it easy to read and action all business communications at scale, and Japan is an important market for us. We're honored that Japanese banks recognize the impact we can have for their business in terms of driving efficiency and improving the customer experience." Mackintosh pitched re:infer to an audience of thousands and a panel that included representatives from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Plug and Play, SBI group, and Nikkei. After several rounds of stiff competition that took place over four days, re:infer was the winner of the Plug & Play Award for best Fintech Startup.

About re:infer

Re:infer is an enterprise communications intelligence platform that makes communications data understandable, actionable and automatable at scale. The platform uses proprietary natural language processing technology (NLP) to read and analyse enterprise communications data across various channels (emails, chats, phone calls etc) and deliver insights and opportunities for robotic process automation (RPA). Re:infer's cognitive automation technology is faster and more flexible than other text analytics platforms, and has a zero-code interface which makes it easy to use for non-technical business users.

Re:infer is a spin-out from the world's leading AI research lab at UCL, alongside other famous AI companies such as Google Deepmind. Re:infer clients span industries and include UBS, Natwest, Hiscox, Farfetch, Expedia and Orange.

About Nikkei FIN/SUM:

FIN/SUM is Japan's largest Fintech and Regtech conference. It connects global finance and tech companies in pursuit of disruptive innovation across the industry. FIN/SUM creates a global community that serves to amplify the message of growth and innovation happening within Fintech in Japan on an international scale. The event is attended by distinguished experts from academia, the tech community, financial authorities, and central banks. Many Japanese banks use FIN/SUM as an opportunity to discover the next game-changing solutions for their businesses.

SOURCE re:infer