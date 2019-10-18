Rapidly Expanding Cannabis Companies Flood the Job Market

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cannabis industry begins to heat up, companies are beginning to aggressively seek employees to fill positions. Nearly two decades ago, cannabis was reintroduced into U.S. states such as California, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington. Since then, states like Michigan and Illinois decided to legalize adult-use of cannabis. Consequently, the rapid expansion of the market is creating a large influx of jobs. And according to a report by Glassdoor, there were a total of 1,512 cannabis industry job openings in December 2018, increasing by 76% compared to the same period a year ago. Moreover, ZipRecruiter highlighted that in 2017 the number of cannabis industry jobs grew by 445%, outpacing both the technology (254%) and healthcare (70%) industries. Furthermore, following the legalization of hemp-derived CBD products, industry experts noted that the job demand continued to grow. HempStaff, a hemp and cannabis recruiting firm, mentioned in March that 80% of its job listings are for upper-level positions such as Chief Financial Officers and accounting managers. However, HempStaff Chief Executive Officer James Yagielo also noted that as hemp factories begin to ramp up production rates, companies will need "factory line people, machinists and other types of workers." Additionally, positions such as accountants, lawyers, IT specialists, financial experts, researchers, and lab technicians are also in high demand. Glassdoor noted that brand ambassadors and sales associates each accounted for 5% of total cannabis job openings in 2018, which represented the largest shares for individual positions. On the other hand, the overall professional and technical jobs accounted for 53% of the job openings. Glassdoor also mentioned that the discrepancy is largely due to the wide range of available positions. However, as the industry continues to develop, various job positions are expected to see larger demand as businesses strive to comply with regulatory matters. As a result of the growing workforce, Fortune Business Insights projects that the global cannabis industry will grow from USD 10.6 Billion in 2018 to USD 97.35 Billion by the end of 2026. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period. Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH), Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN)

In March, Leafly reported that jobs for the legal marijuana industry totaled 211,000 full-time workers, with 64,389 of them being hired in 2018 alone. While the data does not include employment statistics after the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill, Leafly Deputy Editor Bruce Barcott said jobs in both industries should be comparable. On the other hand, Joy Beckerman, President of the Hemp Industries Association, says that jobs for the hemp industry will dwarf the marijuana industry. Specifically, many companies are looking for employees in the hemp industry because of the looser regulations for the plant. Now, notable companies such as Amazon, CVS, and Walgreens all sell hemp-derived CBD products nationwide. And at the large scale that these companies operate at, wholesale bulks of product are often required in order to meet consumer demands. Therefore, jobs such as cultivators, packagers, testers, and deliverers are set to be in high demand. "Job creation is going to happen in every economic bracket," said Erica McBride Stark, Executive Director of the National Hemp Association, according to CNBC. "The hemp industry will create high-skilled management jobs, labor-type jobs and everything in between," Stark said. "It's going to touch all of society."

Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: NLB). Earlier this week, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary We Are Kured, LLC ("Kured") announced that, "it has successfully manufactured and fulfilled its first large white label 510 thread refill cartridge order for Indiana based distribution company, Must Haves, LLC ("Must Haves"). Must Haves is a well-established CBD distributor within the CBD community and has built strong relationships with CBD retailers around the greater Chicago, USA area.

As previously announced on September 5, 2019, Kured entered into a white label agreement with Must Haves, whereby Must Haves has agreed to purchase Kured's white label 510 thread CBD cartridges for distribution under Must Haves brand. The Must Haves branded 510 thread CBD cartridges include terpene profiles such as Trainwreck and Blueberry Cookies.

Benjamin Martch CEO of Kured and CMO of NewLeaf Brands Inc. commented, 'These white label agreements have proven to be a great move for Kured and the clients that we work with. Kured's white label division offers custom vaporizer products of all different types utilizing our cutting-edge processes and formulations while keeping the ability for custom terpene profiles, look and feel open to the customer's desires. We are able to fill orders of any size or liking in an incredibly short amount of time due to our large in-house manufacturing capacity. We look forward to not only working with existing clients, but also assisting a number of future clients to fulfil their CBD needs.'

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands: NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Newleaf Brands Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNUEM5Rpfg0

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group Inc. recently announced that it had closed its previously announced acquisition of four Redwood Holding Group, LLC operating subsidiaries. The transaction provides Cronos Group with a leading U.S. hemp-based products platform, including hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) infused skincare and other consumer products that are sold online and through retail and hospitality partner channels in the United States under the brand, Lord Jones™. Mike Gorenstein, Cronos Group's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "this acquisition is one of a number of new growth opportunities that is differentiating our company and our strategic direction. We are pleased to have completed this acquisition and look forward to working closely with Rob and Cindy to further build on their record of innovation and fully capitalize on the platform they have created."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. recently announced that its Solutions Business had begun offering turnkey product development solutions with hemp-derived ingredients to business customers in the United States. A U.S.-based supply chain of licenced hemp extract producers has been established, and initial purchase orders are now being processed. Neptune boasts long-standing experience in the management of custom and white label turnkey product development solutions comprising a diverse array of product forms including softgels, liquids, topicals, emulsions, and water-dispersible powders. Branded ingredients and products that have contributed to Neptune's success, such as MaxSimil® and ECSentialsTM formulations, could potentially be used in unique combinations with hemp ingredients, particularly as the U.S. regulatory framework around hemp extracts and cannabidiol (CBD) evolves. "The U.S. market for hemp is developing rapidly and represents a significant opportunity for the consumer products industry. Neptune is now offering products and services to American brands that want to create a unique hemp-based portfolio, with products made exclusively in the U.S. for the U.S.," said Jim Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. Planet 13 Holdings Inc. recently announced that it had added HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ to its growing in-house brand portfolio. Planet 13 in-house brands currently represent approximately 15% of all products sold at the SuperStore. With the opening of the new production facility, Planet 13 intends to continue to grow the in-house brand penetration with a long-term, sustainable target of approximately 50%. Planet 13 also plans to leverage its current SuperStore supplier relationships to gain rapid access for its in-house brands, to premium shelf space in third-party Nevada dispensaries. "Edibles, especially premium sativa-based edibles, have been very popular with our tourist customer base," said Larry Scheffler, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Planet 13. "HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ were designed from the ground up using the customer insights we have generated from the over 400,000 people we have served at the SuperStore in just eight months. We expect that the combination of this deep customer connection and an interactive production experience at the SuperStore will quickly make both brands Nevada favorites."

Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN), founded in 2010, is North America's premium cannabis retailer. Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. MedMen Enterprises Inc. recently announced the opening of its new location in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. This is the fifth of 12 locations MedMen plans to open in Florida this calendar year. The Company is licensed for up to 35 retail locations in the state. MedMen Buds, the Company's new loyalty program, will be available to all patients at the Jacksonville Beach location. In addition, MedMen's recently launched same-day delivery platform will be available to Florida patients before year's end. Together with loyalty and delivery, the Company's new store locations align with MedMen's national retail strategy of providing an industry-leading omni-channel experience.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Newleaf Brands Inc, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com