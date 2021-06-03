Rapid Growth of Internet Retailing, Promising Deals of Same Day Delivery Spurs Growth in Shipping Software Market, Players Vie to Enhance Merits to Serve Vast Volume during COVID-19 - TMR

- Investments to build modern ships for the proliferating ship cargo sector translates into substantial demand for shipping software solutions

- Growth dynamics, new product launches to sum up for the shipping software market to touch a valuation of US$ 5 Bn by 2030.

Shipping Software Market – Overview

In the manufacturing of goods, the movement of the final products through the supply chain requires a reliable process, with a contingency process in place to prevent disruption at any time. This points at the significance of shipping of goods for the entire manufacturing to shipping cycle to be free of blocks till it reaches the end user.

In fact, small manufacturing companies mostly outsource their shipping to independent less than load (LTL) carriers which is economical with low budget operations. While, for large manufacturing companies, in house shipping is an increasingly common trend that enables monitoring shipping operations at all times. Meanwhile, with the shift in movement of goods in the supply chain, manufacturers are recognizing the need of easy to use shipping optimization software solutions. Improvement of road efficiency, minimizing mistakes, and ensuring scheduled delivery of products are some de facto benefits of shipping software solutions for manufacturers.

From a desktop solution, in its current form, shipping optimization software are mostly cloud-based solutions, which are highly secured and easily accessible. At present, there are several types of shipping optimization programs that are available, nonetheless, large manufacturing companies find exceptional value by outsourcing work to third-party logistics companies. Customized platform to meet their shipping needs is the foremost benefit manufacturing companies see from outsourcing shipping operations.

Meanwhile, shipping software enable to carry out several important functions that big and small manufacturers are really making use of. Serving this, with the continual adoption of shipping software, this has evolved into a lucrative business segment within supply chain operations. This underpins growth of the shipping software market, in the near-term, from 2020 – 2030 at ~9% CAGR.

Shipping Software Market – Key Findings of the Report

Ramp up for Real-time Shipment Tracking amid COVID-19 Presents Vast Unknown Growth Opportunities

Amid COVID-19, for critical monitoring of shipment, savvy players in the shipping software market are ramping up to integrate shipping software in the early stages of transportation contracting processes. For example, Roambee Corporation is ramping up to integrate the transportation contracting process feature on priority, thus, capitalize on the opportunity in the current situation. Earlier, in pre-COVID times, shipping software held importance in the last leg of the entire transportation contracting process how they are used for travel insurance needs.

On the downside, during the pandemic, business volatilities challenged the growth of shipping software market. The emergence of eCommerce startups during the pandemic to keep economies running is resulting in uptick in demand for shipping software solutions. Taking a cue from this, developers of shipping software for eCommerce are adding features to help scale-up for international customers. This is win-win for both translating into ample opportunities for the shipping software market.

Inventory Control, Label Printing Virtues Adding Value in Order Management Software

For shipping software solutions, the inception of multi-channel inventory and order management application is revolutionizing online activities of businesses. Accounting, pricing management, and backordering are some of the virtues of this application. To enhance this, companies in the shipping software market are providing software solutions that enable to place bulk orders, print of return forms, and seamlessly print invoices.

Besides this, companies in the shipping software market are developing platforms that help to connect all shipping carriers and print labels on just one click. Collectively, this is translating into growth in the shipping software market.

Shipping Software Market – Growth Drivers

Building of modern ships equipped with latest navigation systems, advanced sensors to support the proliferating ship cargo sector presents ample growth opportunities.

Rapid growth of internet retailing, multichannel retailing, and same-day delivery offerings translate into uptick in demand for shipping software solutions.

Shipping Software Market – Key Players

Artificial Intelligence Market – AI employed with machine learning (ML) has made it easier to implement algorithms that can detect and respond to fraudulent activities in the telecom network. Such trends are contributing toward growth and expansion of the global artificial intelligence market.

Engineering Software Market - The engineering software market is predicted to advance at a robust CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period. However, many clients are unable to spot the differences in software solutions such as for visual technology and modelling software.

