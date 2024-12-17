QUALITY HORTICULTURE ANNOUNCES PREMIUM BRAND PORTFOLIO EXPANSION INTO USA

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Horticulture Ltd. ("Quality"), a leading independent distributor of controlled environment agriculture equipment, lighting, fertilizers and grow media, today announced it has expanded its comprehensive distribution platform into the United States.

Recently celebrating its 25th successful year in business, Quality's focus on adaptive innovation and growth means they are uniquely positioned to deliver their customers unmatched expertise, guidance, and support.

Quality Horticulture Logo

With the addition of an Ontario, California facility to their well-established eastern and western Canadian regional distribution hubs, Quality Horticulture brings over two and half decades of hands-on experience to meet the rising US demand for its premium brand portfolio.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to support our partners in the US and bring a high level of service and expertise to the market," says Alissa Russell, Director of Sales - Quality Horticulture. "Over the past 25 years, our customers have grown to expect cutting edge solutions and a highly efficient distribution system that meets and exceeds expectation."

To learn more, please visit: https://qualityhort.com/about-us/

or email Alissa Russell, Director of Sales (USA) at contact@qualityhort.com.

About Quality Horticulture Ltd.

Quality Horticulture is a leading independent distributor of controlled environment agriculture equipment, lighting, fertilizers and grow media. Featuring best in class brands including Eazy Plug, Grodan, Fluence, Dosatron, Netafim, MiiM Horticulture, Mondi Products, Lost Coast Plant Therapy, Eagle Protect, Aroya, General Hydroponics, Gavita, Botanicare, Mother Earth, and more, Quality delivers over 25 years of trusted, industry-leading, experience and strength.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582431/Quality_Horticulture_QUALITY_HORTICULTURE_ANNOUNCES_PREMIUM_BRAN.jpg