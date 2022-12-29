QazMonitor Closes 2022 as the Global Media Go-to Source for All Things Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazakhstan's news site, The Qazaqstan Monitor , has ended 2022 with about 250,000 readers, certifying its position as the leading English-language media in the country.

Recently founded, the project started as a news page on Instagram in late 2020 and had amassed over 18 thousand followers by late 2022. In addition, a state-of-the-art news website was launched in May this year.

The Qazaqstan Monitor is part of the Musan Group , one of the largest media groups in Central Asia.

Lately, the Qazaqstan Monitor has expanded its range of content delivery formats even further. For example, the newly created TikTok page gained over 100,000 views in less than three weeks, while a strong presence on Twitter allows the creative team to engage with new readers.

The site covers national and local daily news in English through the lens of international readers interested in Kazakhstan's internal affairs and looking for quality stories.

As Kazakhstan becomes a more and more relevant nation in the international system, the demand for reliable information from within the country has grown significantly.

"When your goal is as important as representing the country in the global media space, you have to make sure that everything about the site is top-notch," says Gleb Klimenko, Editor-in-Chief of The Qazaqstan Monitor.

"We kept constantly testing new features, updating our platforms, and adding brilliant journalists to the team," he added.

The site organizes its contents into five categories: Business, People, Travel, Lifestyle, and News. A recent revamp has led to higher figures in exclusive articles, citations, and paramount partnerships.

"It's fair to say that we understand our target audience very well. They are potential investors, travelers, international media outlets, and the community of English-speaking Kazakhstanis who share the news with their foreign friends. We had seven news categories on the website, covering everything that seemed relevant, but that approach was inefficient enough. We needed to make big improvements to stand out," Klimenko shared.

In autumn, less than half a year after the website launch, the Qazaqstan Monitor became the information partner of several international business forums and conferences. Coverage of investment, startups, venture capital deals, travel, and education has become essential drivers for the outlet.

"QazMonitor's support gives our partners the reach to a domestic and international audience. And the readers receive first-hand commentary and exclusive content from local and foreign businesses, experts, educators, and influencers. The key is to be consistent and true to our mission, which is to deliver news and inspiring stories from Kazakhstan," the editor-in-chief explained.

For 2023, The Qazaqstan's Monitor leading teams will start delivering news via a news format no medium in Kazakhstan has used so far – web stories.

The company is additionally working to increase the size of its partnerships team and become the go-to title for international companies doing business in the country.

SOURCE The Qazaqstan Monitor