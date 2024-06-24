Psoriasis Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - AnaptysBio, Nimbus Lakshmi, Takeda, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Dermavant Sciences

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the psoriasis market is poised to show significant growth, mainly attributed to increasing prevalence, recent drug approvals, and anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2024–2034).

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Psoriasis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, psoriasis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Psoriasis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the psoriasis market size in the US was USD 17 billion in 2022.

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in the US were ~8 million, projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Leading psoriasis companies such as AnaptysBio, Nimbus Lakshmi, Takeda, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, and others are developing novel psoriasis drugs that can be available in the psoriasis market in the upcoming years.

The psoriasis therapies in the pipeline include Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, BMS-986165, Apremilast, Tapinarof, JNJ-77242113, Tildrakizumab, Certolizumab pegol, Izokibep, AIN457, and others.

In October 2023, the FDA approved BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. It is the first and only IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In October 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics announced the FDA had approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand the indication of ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, to children ages 6 to 11 years.

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition characterized by the rapid growth of skin cells, leading to the formation of thick, red, scaly patches that can be itchy and sometimes painful. These patches, often referred to as plaques, commonly appear on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back but can affect any part of the body. The exact cause of psoriasis is not fully understood, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors. The immune system mistakenly attacks healthy skin cells, accelerating their production and causing the buildup of plaques. Symptoms of psoriasis vary in severity and can include red patches of skin covered with silvery scales, dry and cracked skin that may bleed, itching, burning, or soreness, thickened or ridged nails, and swollen and stiff joints, particularly in psoriatic arthritis. Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination of the affected skin, and in some cases, a biopsy may be performed to rule out other skin disorders. Treatment options aim to manage symptoms and may include topical treatments, phototherapy, systemic medications, and lifestyle modifications to reduce flare-ups.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight's analyst, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Psoriasis are on the rise, and as per the estimates, the United States accounted for ~61% and ~66% of cases for adults (<19 years) and children (5–19 years), respectively, in 2023.

The psoriasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Age-Specific Cases of Psoriasis

Type-specific Cases of Psoriasis

Location-specific Cases of Psoriasis

Severity-specific Cases of Psoriasis

Treated Cases of Psoriasis in Moderate to Severe Patients

Psoriasis Treatment Market

A variety of agents are available for managing the symptoms of psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis typically use topical treatments that influence gene transcription, inhibit cell proliferation, and encourage keratinocyte differentiation. These treatments often include glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogs, and phototherapy. Common topical medications are corticosteroids, retinoids like tazarotene, calcineurin inhibitors such as tacrolimus, vitamin D analogs like calcipotriene or calcitriol, and combinations like calcipotriol with betamethasone dipropionate.

Biologics have become highly effective options for patients who do not respond adequately to traditional systemic therapies, cannot tolerate them due to side effects, or cannot use them due to other health conditions.

The psoriasis market is primarily controlled by TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and vitamin D analogs. Additionally, it is propelled by the rising use of biologic therapies, a growing focus on precision medicine, and the expansion of topical treatment choices. The introduction of oral TYK2 inhibitors and nonsteroidal topical agents has further expanded the range of psoriasis treatments, enhancing market competitiveness.

Several biosimilars are approved for treating psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. AMJEVITA (adalimumab-atto), ABRILADA (adalimumab-afzb), CYLTEZO (adalimumab-adbm), HADLIMA (adalimumab-bwwd), HULIO (adalimumab-fkjp), and HYRIMOZ (adalimumab-adaz) are biosimilars to HUMIRA (adalimumab). ERELZI (etanercept-szzs) and ETICOVO (etanercept-ykro) are biosimilars to ENBREL (etanercept). AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), INFLECTRA (infliximab-dyyb), IXIFI (infliximab-qbtx), and RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda) are biosimilars to REMICADE (infliximab).

Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Psoriasis pipeline possesses some drugs in mid and late-stage developments to be approved shortly. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Imsidolimab (AnaptysBio), TAK-279 (Nimbus Lakshmi/Takeda), Sonelokimab (MoonLake Immunotherapeutics), and others in different lines of treatment. The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the market.

Imsidolimab, formerly known as ANB019, is an antibody designed to inhibit the interleukin-36-receptor (IL-36R). AnaptysBio is developing it as a potential first-in-class treatment for generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). The company has completed Phase I, II, and III trials, and the results showed that imsidolimab was generally well-tolerated, with most adverse events being mild to moderate and resolving without any lasting effects. In July 2020, the FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to imsidolimab for treating GPP. AnaptysBio plans to out-license imsidolimab in 2024 and present the data at a medical meeting in the second half of 2024.

TAK-279 is a highly selective, oral allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor with the potential to become a leading treatment for psoriasis and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by targeting the non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase. It is currently in Phase III clinical development for psoriasis treatment. In February 2023, Nimbus Therapeutics announced the completion of Takeda's acquisition of Nimbus Lakshmi and its tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor program, which includes the oral, selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor NDI-034858, now known as TAK-279.

The other late-stage therapies for psoriasis treatment in development include:

Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio)

TAK-279: Nimbus Lakshmi/Takeda

Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

BMS-986165: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Apremilast: Amgen

Tapinarof: Dermavant Sciences, Inc.

JNJ-77242113: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Certolizumab pegol: UCB Pharma

Izokibep: ACELYRIN Inc.

AIN457: Novartis

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for psoriasis are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the psoriasis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Psoriasis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the psoriasis market are expected to change in the coming years. An enriched investment in spreading disease awareness, direct-to-consumer advertisement, and other private/government initiatives would increase the probability of opting for treatment and compliance, hence the market will grow during our forecast period. The increasingly prevalent pool of psoriasis could be seen as an expansion of the potential market, making it an attractive therapy area to invest in.

There lies tremendous potential in the psoriasis landscape for drugs with better clinical profiles, especially in terms of safety. Safety concerns associated with JAK inhibitors present a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to improve the safety profile of upcoming drugs. Additionally, the limited treatment options available for the relapsed or refractory pool provide lucrative opportunities in the psoriasis therapeutic space.

As many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of psoriasis, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the psoriasis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the psoriasis market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the psoriasis market. Patients with psoriasis confront significant challenges due to a lack of curative therapeutic choices. Anti-TNF agents, believed to be one of the most effective medication types, are associated with the development of immunogenicity and significant side effects. Psoriasis is accompanied by highly fatal complications and comorbidities like extraintestinal manifestations (EIMs), toxic megacolon, and colitis-associated colorectal cancer (CACC), which require additional medications and treatments, complicating the psoriasis management process and leading to increased costs. Furthermore, intensified competition in the psoriasis market due to numerous emerging therapies will make the market overcrowded.

Moreover, psoriasis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the psoriasis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the psoriasis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Psoriasis Market Size in the US in 2022 USD 17 Billion Key Psoriasis Companies AnaptysBio, Nimbus Lakshmi, Takeda, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, and others Key Psoriasis Therapies Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, BMS-986165, Apremilast, Tapinarof, JNJ-77242113, Tildrakizumab, Certolizumab pegol, Izokibep, AIN457, and others

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies

Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psoriasis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psoriasis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Psoriasis Market Key Insights 2. Psoriasis Market Report Introduction 3. Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Psoriasis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Psoriasis Treatment and Management 7. Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Psoriasis Marketed Drugs 10. Psoriasis Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Psoriasis Market Analysis 12. Psoriasis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Psoriasis Market Drivers 16. Psoriasis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

