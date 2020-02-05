Prysmian Relaunches P-Laser, the Cable for the Energy Transition

P-Laser is the first 100% recyclable, eco-sustainable, high-performance cable technology based on a zero-emission process that reduces CO 2 emissions by 40%. P-Laser is fully compatible with existing cables and accessories and can boast more than 50,000 km of cable produced. The P-Laser cable system is based on the use of a patented thermoplastic material, HPTE (High Performance Thermoplastic Elastomer), which ensures that the product is fully recyclable, a simplified manufacturing process and a lower environmental impact than the traditional XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene). The P-Laser technology offers better electrical characteristics, and in particular higher performance at high temperatures, greater intrinsic reliability and greater productivity.

The Group is celebrating this accomplishment with a renewed product image and a new milestone: its Pignataro Maggiore, Italy production plant has obtained the Carbon Footprint certification, thus further confirming the environmentally sustainable and 100% eco-friendly nature of this type of cable even in the production stage. P-Laser cables are manufactured at a single continuous production facility and no chemical reactions are required to obtain the strong stable electrical properties required for MV and HVDC systems, thereby cutting production times and thus the related power consumption and gas emissions.

P-Laser technology may be applied to power grids, renewable energy projects and underground and submarine HVDC cable systems — a unique first in the cable industry.

Prysmian Group thus confirms its commitment to supporting smarter, more sustainable power grids through its range of innovative cables and technologies. The Group thus plays a key role in the shift towards a low-carbon economy and contributes to the transition to smarter, more reliable and more sustainable power transmission systems.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

