Protein A Resins Market will Expand by 2.3x through 2031; Natural Protein A Resins will Account for Over 3/5th of Sales: FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent market analysis divulges trends, opportunities, threats, and restraints impacting sales of protein A resins worldwide. The study covers key developments across various segments of the market in terms of product type, matrix, end-user, and application across seven regions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand in the Protein A Resins Market is anticipated to increase at 8.1% CAGR, surpassing US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031-end.

Researches conducted on monoclonal antibodies and development of biosimilar drugs will drive the demand for protein A resins. Need for advanced and accurate biosimilars to reduce the risk of cancer across the globe is encouraging research on monoclonal antibodies.

As per FMI, demand for protein A resins is increasing in contract manufacturing organizations (CMO). Favorable research initiatives and funding in CMOs for the manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies will provide impetus to the growth in the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated the sales of protein A resins as development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of virus increased. Apart from this, demand for natural protein A resins in the purification of monoclonal antibodies burgeoned during the FQ-20.

As natural protein A resins help in minimizing ligand leaching and provide stability to traditional protein A resins, key players are increasing the adoption to for advanced research purposes. On the back of this, demand for natural protein A resins is expected to surge in biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies over the forecast period.

As per FMI, sales of protein A resins for antibody purification will account for maximum share during the forecast period. Rising cases of cancer and other chronic diseases have increased the need for developing monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic uses.

Hence, biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies are actively seeking strategic partnerships and mergers with other key players to launch new products, therapeutic drugs, and gain competitive edge in the industry.

"Steered by increasing demand for biosimilar and monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic use, biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies are increasing investments in research and development activities to push biologics production. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America's protein A resins market, holding over 93.5% market share

protein A resins market, holding over 93.5% market share The U.K. will account for nearly 24.1% of market share across Europe due to increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies focusing on development of biosimilar drugs

due to increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies focusing on development of biosimilar drugs China is expected to register growth at 9.8% CAGR in East Asia owing to the increasing use of biomaterials in drug research

is expected to register growth at 9.8% CAGR in owing to the increasing use of biomaterials in drug research Sales of protein A resins across Japan are expected to increase at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period

are expected to increase at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period Based on matrix type, agarose based matrix of protein A resins will account for over 85.8% market share in 2021

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to be the primary end-users, accounting for 79.2% market share in 2021

Prominent Drivers:

Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and extensive research on monoclonal antibodies will boost the market

Increasing prevalence of cancer has encouraged medical professionals for extensive research on the production of monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic use. This is propelling the demand in the market

Key Restraints:

High cost of resins and lack of skilled research analysts are expected to restrict the growth in protein A resins market

Competitive Landscape

Key players are collaborating with end users and other regional players to strengthen their global presence. Some of the market players are focusing on product launches to capitalize on growing demand for monoclonal antibodies from biopharmaceutical companies. For instance:

In Spetember 2021, Purolite, a global manufacturer of resin-based chromatography separation, purification, and extraction technologies, announced the commercialization of two novel next-generation chromatography resins.

In March 2020 , Avantor Inc., global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life-sciences, announced a new recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin, PROchievA, used to purify antibodies during mAbs production.

Leading players operating in protein A resins market profiled by FMI include:

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kaneka Corporation,

JNC Corporation

Purolite Life Sciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

JSR Corporation (JSR Life Sciences LLC)

Repligen

Tosoh Bioscience, Merck Group (Merck Millipore)

Novasep Holdings SAS, Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GenScript, Abcam PLC (Expedeon Ltd.)

Avantor Inc.

Takara Bio , PerkinElmer, Inc.

, PerkinElmer, Inc. Suzhou Nanomicro Technology Co., Ltd

Others

More Insights on FMI's Protein A Resins Market

The latest market study on the protein A resins market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to offer a better perspective of the global protein A resins market, its growth trajectory, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

By Product:

Natural Protein A Resin

Recombinant Protein A Resin

By Matrix:

Agarose Based Matrix

Glass or Silica Based Matrix

Organic Polymer Based Matrix

By Application:

Immunoprecipitation

Antibody Purification

By End-User:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Protein A Resins Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into protein A resins market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for protein A resins market between 2021 and 2031.

Protein A resins market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Protein A resins market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

