Prospectus for Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Published

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux (publ) ("Electrolux") subsidiary, Electrolux Professional AB (publ) ("Electrolux Professional") has prepared a prospectus regarding the admission to trading of the company's shares of Series A and shares of Series B on Nasdaq Stockholm. Estimated first day of trading is March 23, 2020.

The prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is now available on Electrolux (www.electroluxgroup.com/distributionepr) and Electrolux Professional's (www.electroluxprofessional.com/corporate / ) websites.

Timetable for distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional on Nasdaq Stockholm

March 11, 2020: Investor Day for investors, financial analysts and media representatives (webcast event)

March 17, 2020: Last day of trading in shares of Electrolux including the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional

March 18, 2020: Electrolux shares are traded without the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional

March 19, 2020: Record date for distribution of shares in Electrolux Professional

March 23, 2020: Estimated first day of trading in Electrolux Professional's shares

For further information, please contact Electrolux

Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

