Process Analyzer Market worth $11.43 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global process analyzer market was valued at USD 8.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.43 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 190 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Process Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Process Analyzer Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 8.38 billion

USD 8.38 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 11.43 billion

USD 11.43 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 4.7%

Process Analyzer Market Trends & Insights:

The process analyzer market is witnessing steady growth as industries increasingly rely on continuous monitoring to improve process stability and reduce operational variability. Demand is driven by the need for precise measurement of critical parameters, such as pH, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, turbidity, gas concentration (O₂, CO₂, H₂S), moisture content, and temperature, faster response to process deviations, and improved control over production environments. Advancements in sensing technologies, analyzer robustness, and calibration stability are enhancing measurement accuracy and system reliability. Growing integration with automation platforms and digital monitoring systems is enabling better visibility, predictive insights, and more efficient decision-making across complex industrial operations.

By liquid analyzer, MLSS analyzers are expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the liquid analyzer market during the forecast period.

By gas analyzer, Oxygen analyzers are expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% in the gas analyzer market during the forecast period.

By industry, the water & wastewater treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the process analyzer market and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

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Market growth is driven by the increasing need for precise, continuous measurement in complex processing environments, where small deviations can affect product quality and operational stability. Industries are prioritizing real-time analytical insights to reduce process variability, minimize waste, and improve production yield. Vendors are enhancing analyzer durability, calibration stability, and system uptime to meet the demands of industrial environments while strengthening integration with automation systems and remote monitoring platforms to enable better process control. Expanding applications across refining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water & wastewater treatment are reinforcing the role of process analyzers in supporting efficient, safe, and compliant industrial operations.

MLSS analyzers are expected to record the highest CAGR in the liquid process analyzer market during the forecast period.

MLSS analyzers are expected to register the highest CAGR in the liquid process analyzer market from 2026 to 2032. Growth is driven by increasing demand for effective sludge management and process optimization in water & wastewater treatment facilities. MLSS analyzers enable continuous measurement of mixed liquor suspended solids, which is critical for maintaining optimal biological treatment conditions, improving aeration efficiency, and ensuring consistent effluent quality. Rising investments in municipal wastewater infrastructure, industrial water treatment, and reuse initiatives are accelerating the adoption of MLSS monitoring solutions. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards governing water discharge and environmental protection are driving the need for accurate, reliable solids measurement. Integration with automated control systems and real-time monitoring platforms is further enhancing process efficiency and reducing manual intervention, positioning MLSS analyzers as the fastest-growing segment among liquid analyzers.

Carbon dioxide analyzers are expected to hold a significant share of the gas analyzer market during the forecast period.

Carbon dioxide analyzers are expected to account for a substantial share of the gas analyzer market due to their widespread use in emission monitoring, process control, and environmental compliance across industries. These analyzers play a critical role in applications such as combustion monitoring, fermentation processes, gas processing, and carbon capture, where accurate CO2 measurement directly impacts efficiency and output quality. Strong demand from oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals is driving adoption, particularly in processes that require continuous monitoring of gas composition. The increasing focus on greenhouse gas tracking and sustainability initiatives is further driving deployment as industries align with tightening environmental regulations. Their broad application base and consistent usage across both industrial operations and environmental monitoring support their significant share in the gas analyzer market.

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Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest and fastest-growing region in the process analyzer market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share and register the highest CAGR in the process analyzer industry during the forecast period, supported by strong industrial expansion across China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with rising investments in oil & gas, chemicals, power, and water & wastewater treatment. The region's dominance in refining, petrochemicals, and pharmaceutical production is increasing demand for continuous monitoring and process optimization solutions. Industries are deploying process analyzers to improve efficiency, maintain product consistency, and comply with tightening environmental regulations. Expansion of refining capacity, chemical plants, and wastewater treatment infrastructure, along with government initiatives focused on industrial growth, emission control, and sustainable operations, is accelerating adoption. The presence of a large manufacturing base and increasing integration of automation and digital monitoring systems positions the Asia Pacific region as the leading and fastest-growing regional market.

Major companies operating in the process analyzer companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland).

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