Next-Generation Data Storage Market worth $99.48 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the next-generation data storage market is expected to reach USD 99.48 billion by 2032 from USD 70.27 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 308 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Next-Generation Data Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 70.27 billion

USD 70.27 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 99.48 billion

USD 99.48 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 6.0%

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Trends & Insights:

The next-generation data storage market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing generation of digital data and the rising adoption of AI, cloud computing, and big data analytics across industries. Organizations are increasingly deploying advanced storage solutions such as SSDs, NAS, and object storage to improve scalability, performance, and data accessibility. Additionally, growing investments in hyperscale data centers, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and high-performance computing environments are further accelerating market expansion globally.

By Storage Medium, the solid-state drives segment dominated the market with a share of 60.0% in 2025.

By Storage Architecture, the file and object-based storage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By Deployment Mode, the hybrid segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By End User, the enterprises segment is estimated to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for a 43.1% revenue share of the next-generation data storage market in 2025.

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The next-generation data storage market is driven by the increasing modernization of enterprise IT infrastructure and the growing need to manage large volumes of digital content efficiently. The rising adoption of connected devices, smart technologies, and real-time business applications is generating significant amounts of structured and unstructured data, creating strong demand for scalable and high-capacity storage systems. In addition, the expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers, along with the increasing focus on reducing operational downtime and improving storage efficiency, is accelerating the adoption of advanced next-generation storage solutions globally.

Network-attached storage segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period.

By storage system, the network-attached storage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for centralized and easily accessible storage infrastructure across enterprises. Organizations are increasingly adopting network-attached storage solutions to support collaborative work environments, remote data access, cloud integration, and efficient file-sharing capabilities. The growing volume of unstructured data generated from digital platforms, enterprise applications, and multimedia content is further accelerating the demand for scalable network-attached storage systems. In addition, network-attached storage solutions offer simplified deployment, flexible scalability, and cost-efficient storage management, making them highly suitable for modern enterprise and cloud-based environments.

Enterprises segment to record largest market share during forecast period.

By end user, the enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market due to the increasing generation of business-critical data across various industries. Enterprises are continuously investing in advanced storage infrastructure to support cloud computing, AI, big data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. The growing need for secure data management, high-speed data access, regulatory compliance, and disaster recovery solutions is further accelerating the adoption of next-generation storage technologies across enterprise environments. In addition, rising demand for scalable and high-performance storage systems to manage expanding workloads and operational data is supporting the dominance of the enterprise segment in the market.

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North America accounted for largest market share in 2025.

North America is estimated to lead the next-generation data storage industry due to the strong adoption of advanced enterprise technologies and increasing investments in digital business operations across the region. Organizations across North America are rapidly deploying modern storage infrastructure to support growing workloads associated with virtualization, enterprise applications, financial transactions, and digital content management. The region is also witnessing increasing demand for low-latency and high-availability storage solutions from sectors such as healthcare, banking, retail, and media. In addition, continuous investments in research and development activities, along with the early adoption of advanced storage architectures and intelligent data management platforms, are further strengthening the growth of the next-generation data storage market across North America.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the next-generation data storage companies include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US), NetApp (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Everpure, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), and Micron Technology, Inc. (US), among others.

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