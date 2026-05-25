Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market worth $17.67 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is projected to grow from about USD 12.79 billion in 2026 to USD 17.67 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6. 7%.

Browse 550 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.79 billion

USD 12.79 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 17.67 billion

USD 17.67 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.7%

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Trends & Insights:

By end user, dental hospitals & clinics held the largest share of 53.1% of the dental implants and prosthetics market in 2025.

By product type, dental implants held the largest share of 57.2% of the dental implants and prosthetics market in 2025.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2026 to 2031.

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The growing number of dental infections and the expanding patient base are likely to drive growth in the global market for dental implants and prosthetics. However, it is anticipated that the market's expansion will be constrained by factors such as lower insurance coverage and the high cost of dental care.

To provide retention and support for a fixed or removable dental prosthesis, a dental implant is a structure composed of alloplastic materials that is inserted into the oral tissues beneath the mucosa, periosteum, and/or inside or through the bone. Intraoral (within the mouth) prosthetics are used to repair intraoral defects, such as missing teeth, missing tooth fragments, and missing soft or hard jaw and palate components.

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into six key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Among these, in 2025, Europe held the largest market share in the dental implants and prosthetics market.

By product type, the dental implants segment accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthetics market.

By product type, the dental implants and prosthetics market is divided into two main segments: dental implants and dental prosthetics. In 2025, the dental implants segment held the largest share of this market. The demand for dental implants is expected to increase due to rising tooth loss rates, an aging population across regions, and advancements in dental technology. Due to technological developments, implant procedures have become more accurate, efficient, and user-friendly. Innovations such as 3D imaging, intraoral scanners, and CAD/CAM technology have significantly improved the accuracy and success rates of implant placement surgeries. Additionally, immediate loading protocols—where implants and restorations can be attached on the same day—are becoming increasingly popular among individuals seeking faster treatment options. Dental implants are securely anchored in the jawbone, unlike conventional dentures, which can feel loose or shift. As dental implants fuse with the jawbone, they provide a permanent and stable base for replacement teeth. This natural integration allows for comfortable chewing and speaking, while also alleviating the discomfort associated with removable dentures. Moreover, dental implants help maintain jawbone health by stimulating the bone tissue, which can help reduce bone loss that often occurs when teeth are missing for an extended period. Recent advancements in materials, such as zirconia and titanium alloys, have also made implants more durable and aesthetically appealing. Overall, demand for dental implants is expected to continue to grow as new materials and technological innovations enhance their effectiveness, longevity, and patient satisfaction.

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By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthetics market in 2025.

By end user, the dental implants and prosthetics market is categorized into dental hospitals & clinics, dental labs, and other end users. Among these, the dental hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2025. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing volume of dental procedures performed in clinical settings, a growing patient preference for specialized and advanced dental treatments, and the widespread adoption of innovative implant and restorative technologies by dental professionals. Furthermore, the rising number of private dental clinics, the improving availability of skilled practitioners, and increasing demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry have further solidified the segment's market position. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure, greater awareness of oral health, and the availability of personalized treatment options also contribute to the growth of this segment. Additionally, dental hospitals & clinics are the primary centers for implant surgeries, prosthetic restorations, follow-up care, and digital dentistry procedures, which support their continued leadership in the market.

By region, Europe dominated the dental implants and prosthetics market in 2025.

The global market for dental implants and prosthetics is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries. Europe holds the largest market share, owing to its advanced healthcare systems, significant healthcare investments, and the presence of key industry players. Residents of the region enjoy a high standard of living, which increases awareness of dental health and drives demand for restorative and cosmetic dental procedures, such as implants and prosthetics. Innovations in materials, design, and surgical techniques by local companies have made implants and prosthetics more accessible and effective. Additionally, established European nations are actively involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge dental technologies.

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Top Companies in Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market:

The Top Companies in Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Solventum (US), ZimVie Inc. (US), Glidewell (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Avinent Science and Technology (Spain), Bicon (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems, Ltd. (Israel), Dio Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SDI Dental Implants (Germany), Dentium (South Korea), Bioline Dental Implants (Germany), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MEGA'GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea), Sweden & Martina S.p.A. (Italy), Medigma Biomedical GmbH (Germany), and LYRA ETK (France).

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