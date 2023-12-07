Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market worth $92.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Type, Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing or Carrier Material (Plastic, Paper, Foam), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", size is projected to grow from USD 67.0 billion in 2023 to USD 92.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a diverse array of end-use industries. This strategic assessment unveils how sectors such as packaging, electronics, industrial distribution, automotive, paper & printing, and flexo collectively act as influential drivers propelling the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market. The symbiotic relationship between pressure sensitive adhesive tapes and these industries underscores their pivotal roles in fostering market expansion.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market"

451 – Tables

71 – Figures

406 – Pages

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93089164

The single-sided tapes segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023.

In the realm of pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes, the single-coated variant stands out as a versatile and widely utilized solution. Characterized by the application of adhesive on just one side of the backing material, this design accommodates diverse backing compositions, including paper, polymeric film, foil, nonwoven fabric, or high-thread-count woven cloth. The adhesive formulation in single-coated tapes can vary, featuring compositions such as acrylic, rubber, or silicone, each imparting distinct characteristics to the tape. Single-coated tapes find application across various industries, serving crucial roles in electrical, masking, carton sealing, and medical domains. From facilitating secure carton closures to providing precise and reliable masking in painting applications, the single-coated pressure sensitive adhesive tapes exemplify adaptability and effectiveness in meeting specific industrial requirements. This dynamic tape category continues to evolve, driven by innovations in adhesive technologies and the evolving demands of diverse sectors.

The water-based segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Water-based technology stands out as the predominant formulating approach for adhesives when considering volume metrics. Adhesives crafted through this technology primarily involve resin emulsions, notably polyvinyl acetate emulsion (PAE). PAE represents a stable suspension of polyvinyl acetate (PVA) particles in water, often enhanced with water-soluble protective colloids like polyvinyl alcohol or 2-hydroxyethyl cellulose ether. Additional components such as plasticizers, fillers, solvents, defoamers, and preservatives may augment these adhesives, formulated from rubber compounds as the base material. Synthetic hydrocarbon resins or derivatives from pine sap are incorporated to boost strength. This technology employs water as the carrier fluid, suspending adhesive particles and lowering viscosity, facilitating application across diverse substrates and thickness requirements.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Beyond driving demand and influencing the global market landscape, Asia Pacific stands out for its proactive approach to sustainability in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes industry. The region is witnessing a significant shift toward eco-friendly and recyclable adhesive solutions. Governments and regulatory bodies are actively promoting sustainable practices, leading to increased research and development in bio-based adhesives and environmentally conscious manufacturing processes. This emphasis on sustainability aligns with the growing awareness and preferences of consumers and businesses for eco-friendly products. Consequently, Asia Pacific not only serves as a major consumer and producer but also as a trailblazer in fostering a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes sector. This dual role positions the region at the forefront of shaping the industry's trajectory on a global scale.

Key Players

The key players in the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market include 3M (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, (IPG) Inc (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH & Co., KG (Germany), Berry Global Inc (US), Scapa Group plc (UK), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Nichiban Co., Ltd (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Adhesive Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg