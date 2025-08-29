Portable Ultrasound Market worth US$3.84 billion by 2030 with 9.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Portable Ultrasound Market, valued at US$2.16 billion in 2023, stood at US$2.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.84 billion by the end of the period. The portable ultrasound market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. A major driving force behind this growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders, which require advanced diagnostic tools. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for non-invasive, real-time imaging techniques and a growing focus on the early detection of medical conditions, both of which are further propelling the market.

Technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence and 3D and 4D imaging, have improved the versatility and accessibility of ultrasound technology. As a result, ultrasound is becoming more widely used in healthcare institutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114058057

Browse in-depth TOC on "Portable Ultrasound Market"

384 - Tables

45 - Figures

245 - Pages

By product type, Transducers/probes are experiencing the highest CAGR in the portable ultrasound market because they are critical components that directly impact image quality and diagnostic accuracy, driving ongoing demand for technological advancements and replacements. As portable ultrasound devices become more widely adopted across diverse clinical settings—from emergency care to remote diagnostics—there is a growing need for specialized probes tailored to different applications such as cardiac, vascular, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics. Innovations like wireless connectivity, miniaturization, and improved sensitivity further fuel market growth. Additionally, the increasing trend toward personalized and point-of-care diagnostics encourages frequent upgrades and adoption of multi-frequency, multifunctional probes, making this segment the fastest growing in the portable ultrasound space.

By application, Trauma & emergency care accounted for the largest share of the portable ultrasound market in 2024. These environments require immediate and useful diagnostic information. In critical situations, portable ultrasound enables physicians to assess internal bleeding, fluid accumulation, and heart function without invasive procedures. This capability is vital for conditions such as internal bleeding (consider FAST exams), collapsed lungs, and fluid surrounding the heart. Performing these important scans at the patient's bedside, in an ambulance, or at a remote crash site reduces the time needed for diagnosis and treatment. This timely access to information directly impacts patient outcomes and can be the difference between life and death. Given its essential role in urgent, life-threatening situations, portable ultrasound is a crucial component of emergency and trauma care, which is why it holds such a significant portion of the market.

By geography, North America stands out in the portable ultrasound market for several key reasons. Firstly, the region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure and invests significantly in health services. Additionally, several major companies are introducing innovative portable ultrasound products. The potential for continued revenue growth is bolstered by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer, which drives the demand for diagnostic tools. Furthermore, the introduction of various new technologies, especially handheld devices, provides greater access to portable ultrasound solutions. Supportive policies that facilitate reimbursement for portable ultrasound services also contribute to the rising adoption of these tools across many areas of healthcare in North America.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114058057

As of 2024, the prominent players in the portable ultrasound market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.

GE Healthcare (US):

GE Healthcare is a leading name in medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions. It is particularly noted for its extensive portfolio in the Ultrasound segment. The Ultrasound range includes advanced systems tailored for various applications, such as cardiology, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, musculoskeletal imaging, and point-of-care diagnostics. These state-of-the-art systems feature AI-assisted imaging, high-definition resolution, and portable designs, all aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy and accessibility. The Voluson series focuses on women's health, while the LOGIQ series is dedicated to general imaging. The Vscan Air offers handheld versatility, creating a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of clinicians working in any healthcare setting.

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Philips Healthcare is a leading provider of health technology solutions, dedicated to improving patient care and health outcomes. The company offers a wide range of innovative products, including medical imaging systems, patient care solutions, connected care technologies, and precision diagnostic systems. One of its advanced offerings is the Lumify portable ultrasound system, which transforms Android and Apple devices into point-of-care diagnostic imaging tools. The Lumify platform is known for its superior image quality and comes with a selection of transducers, including the S4-1 for cardiac and abdominal scans, the L12-4 for vascular and superficial imaging, and the C5-2 for deep scans, such as those used in OB/GYN and lung assessments. The system boasts advanced diagnostic features, including B-mode, Color Doppler, M-mode, and Pulsed Wave Doppler, along with early OB measurement tools, making it a comprehensive solution for healthcare professionals.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers plays a significant role in the portable ultrasound market by offering a range of advanced, compact systems designed for point-of-care and mobile diagnostic use. Leveraging its expertise in medical imaging, the company provides solutions like the ACUSON Freestyle, ACUSON P500, and ACUSON Juniper, which combine portability with high-quality imaging and user-friendly interfaces. These systems support a wide range of clinical applications—including emergency medicine, cardiology, and obstetrics—enabling faster diagnosis and improved patient care in both hospital and remote settings. Siemens Healthineers' focus on innovation, wireless technology, and workflow efficiency reinforces its strong position in the growing portable ultrasound segment.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Ultrasound Market

Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Radiotherapy Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Portable Ultrasound Companies and Portable Ultrasound Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg