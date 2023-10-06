Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market worth $1.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market by Type (Powder, Liquid), End use (Residential, Commercial), Application (Pot, Pan, Baking Dish, Stove, Oven & Cooker, Sanitaryware and Plumbing, Water Heater, Room Heater), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.9 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Asia pacific is the one of the largest markets for porcelain enamel coatings. The demand for porcelain enamel coatings is increasing in the Pot, Pan, Baking Dish and Other Utensils, Stove, Oven & Cooker, Sanitaryware and Plumbing, Water Heater, and Room Heater. The demand from developing nations, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to drive the global porcelain enamel coatings market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market"

127 – Tables

52 – Figures

166 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150837571

Stove, Oven & Cooker by application segment is expected to account second largest share of the porcelain enamel coatings market during the forecasted period.

Stove, Oven & Cooker application accounts second largest share of porcelain enamel coatings market in terms of both value and volume in 2023. The aesthetic appeal of porcelain enamel coatings is driving the market in stove, oven, and cooker applications. These coatings are available in a wide range of colors, allowing manufacturers to offer consumers appliances that match their kitchen decor or personal preferences. The glossy finish of porcelain enamel coatings adds an attractive and polished appearance to these appliances, making them more appealing to customers. The durability of porcelain enamel coatings is critical in stove and oven applications, as these appliances are subjected to daily wear and tear. The coatings protect the underlying metal surfaces from corrosion, rust, and physical damage, ensuring that the appliances maintain their functionality and appearance over an extended period.

Advancements in coating technologies have played a significant role in driving the adoption of porcelain enamel coatings for Stove, Oven & Cooker applications. These coatings offer superior durability, heat resistance, and resistance to environmental factors.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150837571

Commercial, by end-use industry segment hold the largest growing segment in overall porcelain enamel coatings market during forecast period.

Commercial end-use industry holds the largest share in terms of both value and volume in overall porcelain enamel coatings market. The increasing emphasis on aesthetic appealing and hygienic food is driving the demand for porcelain enamel coatings in commercial industry. Commercial kitchens, restaurants, and food preparation facilities demand surfaces that can endure high-temperature cooking, resist staining, and maintain impeccable hygiene standards. Porcelain enamel coatings excel in these areas, offering exceptional heat resistance, stain resistance, and ease of cleaning. This makes them the preferred choice for commercial kitchen equipment, countertops, and food storage surfaces, supporting the burgeoning restaurant and foodservice industry.

The increasing global population is directly contributing to a surge in demand for porcelain enamel coatings within the residential as well as commercial sector.

Asia Pacific region likely to be the fastest growing porcelain enamel coatings market during the forecast period.

The rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across many Asian countries. As cities expand and modernize, there is an increasing demand for durable and visually appealing coatings for architectural elements, such as building facades, signage, and interior fixtures. Porcelain enamel coatings, with their proven durability, resistance to corrosion, and customizable aesthetic options, have become a preferred choice in these construction projects, propelling their demand. the Asia-Pacific region is increasingly recognizing the importance of environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions. Porcelain enamel coatings, with their long lifespan and recyclability, align with these sustainability goals, making them an attractive choice in various industries.

A.O. Smith Corporation (US), AkCoat (Turkey), Vibrantz technologies (US), Tomatec Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nolifrit (China) are the key players in the global porcelain enamel coatings market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Ceramic Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/porcelain-enamel-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/porcelain-enamel-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets