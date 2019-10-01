POLYTECH Launch a Breast Education Campaign 'Save One Life, Save the World' for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With the largest social community in breast aesthetics, the educational campaign will reach over 400,000 followers on all social media channels, focusing on patient education, patient safety and positive body image.

"We are passionate about women's health. We are leaders in breast aesthetics education and have the largest social community as a platform for engagement in this area as well," stated Wolfgang Steimel, POLYTECH CEO. "When we were planning our October campaign for breast cancer awareness, it made sense to combine these two areas of strength to help make a real difference. From this the 'Save one life, save the world' idea was born," Mr. Steimel concluded.

"I run a female only practice. Improving women's health and wellbeing is our full-time motivation, as women and as practitioners," said Dr. Luísa Magalhães Ramos, a plastic surgeon from Lisbon, Portugal and added: "Routine self-examinations and early detection can save lives, it's that simple. I am happy to support POLYTECH in this initiative."

The POLYTECH campaign includes practical information and tips on self-examination, screening tests, breast reconstruction options, procedures and more. Resource materials are available on the POLYTECH website. The campaign will run simultaneously across the different social channels and in three languages (English, Spanish and German).

Follow POLYTECH's educational campaign across different channels and languages, search for @polytechhealth #POLYTECHBreastHealth

About Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is recognized as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and since 1985 is used as an educational platform to increase awareness on breast cancer and educate women on the importance of early detection for positive prognosis.

Brest cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women, affecting one in eight women in the western world. Self-examination, annual checkups and screening tests are among the preventative measures recommended for women to ensure breast health and early detection. In any case of concern, women are advised to visit their physician.

About POLYTECH

With a global footprint in over 80 countries, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is an international leader in the development and production of silicone implants. Founded in 1986 in Dieburg, Germany, the company focuses on breast implants, used in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. POLYTECH is the only German manufacturer of soft tissue implants. All products are developed exclusively at the company headquarters in Germany, and are manufactured under clean room conditions. The company employs over 280 people. For more information visit https://polytechhealth.com

