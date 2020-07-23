Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market worth $1.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market by Flexibility, Composition, Polymer Type (Acrylic Polymers, Sbr Latex), Application (Non-Residential Buildings, Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure) And Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market in 2020 is estimated at USD 1.1 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the residential buildings sector. In addition, government initiatives to support infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market. Furthermore, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to hamper the consumption of polymer modified cementitious coatings which affects the market growth.

Flexible segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market

The flexible segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2020. The growth can be attributed to superior waterproofing performance, excellent durability compared to non-flexible coatings, Flexible cementitious coating material has denser structure, better waterproofing performance, and excellent durability compared to non-flexible or rigid cementitious coatings. Flexible cementitious coatings are applied to objects which are subject to shrinkage, vibration, movement, stress, and crack formation and to substrates which are difficult to stick to, such as wood, steel, aerated lightweight blocks, and gypsum.

Two-component segment is projected to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market

Increasing demand for higher durability and flexibility is expected to drive the market for two-component polymer modified cementitious coatings. The two-component coating material possesses high flexibility, abrasion resistance, impact resistance, and water resistance properties. the increasing disposable incomes of the populations of emerging countries are leading to the high demand for superior quality products, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Acrylic polymers segment accounts for the largest share of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market

The acrylic polymers segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2020, due to the rising demand due to increasing use of acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings in residential buildings applications. Further, acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings are low in alkali content, fast-setting, and high strength properties. These are also used for patching small cracks, holes, honeycombs, and surface defects over half-inch in depth. They are used in waterproofing floors, columns, beams, slabs, loading docks, and precast walls. They are also used for the protection of concrete structures from vapor, chloride ions, acidic gas, and alkali attacks.

Residential segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market, during the forecast period

Based on application, the residential buildings segment led the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2016. The growth of the residential buildings segment can be attributed to the increasing use of polymer modified cementitious coatings in various residential applications, such as exterior walls, driveways & sidewalks, and floorings. Furthermore, the growth of the real estate market in emerging countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa has contributed to the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the residential buildings segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market during the forecast period

The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China, India, and Japan together accounted for the major share of the Asia Pacific polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2019. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for polymer modified cementitious coatings, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, and thus leads to the wide-scale use of polymer modified cementitious coatings for waterproofing applications in residential and non-residential buildings, and public infrastructure. Outbreak of COVID-19 from China and the impact of coronavirus in Japan, South Korea, Autralia, and India has caused a decrease in the consumption of polymer modified cementitious coatings market.

Major companies such as Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Fosroc International Limited (UAE) , Dow, Inc. (US) and H.B. Fuller Company (US) The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US), Berger Paints India Limited (India), W. R. Meadows, Inc. (US), Evercrete Corporation (US), Indulor Chemie GmbH (Germany), The Euclid Chemical Company (US) and others are key players in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market.

