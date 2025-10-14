Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market worth $5.82 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market is projected to reach USD 5.82 billion by 2030, up from USD 3.68 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 700 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Network Detection and Response Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 3.68 billion

USD 3.68 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.82 billion

USD 5.82 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%

9.6% Segments covered: Offering, Network Environment, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region

Offering, Network Environment, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing sophistication of cyberattacks and the proliferation of encrypted traffic, IoT devices, and hybrid cloud environments are driving demand for NDR solutions. By providing real-time visibility, anomaly detection, and AI-driven threat response, NDR plays a critical role in helping organizations secure modern digital ecosystems. The integration of behavioral analytics, deep packet inspection, and automated response enhances SOC efficiency, reduces dwell time, and strengthens resilience against advanced threats. As enterprises adopt digital transformation and cloud-first strategies, NDR becomes essential for safeguarding sensitive data and business operations.

The solutions segment is expected to account for the largest market share

Based on offering, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest market share. This dominance is driven by the growing need for real-time traffic analysis, behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, and deep packet inspection to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Enterprises are investing heavily in advanced NDR platforms that integrate with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR tools, enabling faster incident response and reducing the number of false positives. As organizations expand into hybrid and multi-cloud environments, scalable and AI-driven NDR solutions are becoming critical to securing east-west traffic, encrypted communications, and OT networks.

The enterprise IT networks segment is projected to hold the largest market share

Based on the network environment, the enterprise IT networks segment is expected to account for the largest market share. Enterprises are prioritizing NDR deployment across their IT networks to secure sensitive data, monitor complex environments, and detect insider threats. With the rise of remote work, cloud applications, and shadow IT, enterprise IT infrastructures have become prime targets for cyberattacks. NDR platforms deliver deep visibility into lateral movement and hidden threats, complementing endpoint and perimeter defenses. Large organizations, in particular, are leveraging NDR to modernize their SOCs and enhance incident investigation and threat hunting capabilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation, rising cybercrime, and increasing adoption of cloud, IoT, and 5G technologies are fueling demand for advanced detection and response solutions. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are investing heavily in cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure, financial systems, and enterprise IT environments. Government-led initiatives, compliance requirements, and a growing focus on AI-enabled security further accelerate adoption in the region. The rising presence of regional NDR vendors and partnerships with global providers also contribute to APAC's strong growth trajectory.

Top Key Companies in Network Detection and Response Market:

Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), IBM (US), OpenText (Canada), HPE (US), Darktrace (UK), Rapid7 (US), Fortinet (US), NetScout (US), Sangfor (China), Stellar Cyber (US), ExtraHop (US), Vectra AI (US), Arista Networks (US), IronNet (US), Trellix (US), NetWitness (US), Sophos (UK), Corelight (US), Stamus Networks (US), Lumu Technologies (US), Logpoint (Denmark), ManageEngine (US), Verizon (US), Gatewatcher (France), ThreatBook (China), Gigamon (US), NIKSUN (US), Hillstone Networks (US), LinkShadow (US), Broadcom (US), Plixer (US), and Exeon (Switzerland) are the key players in the NDR Market.

