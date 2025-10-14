Molecular Cytogenetics Market worth $1.43 billion in 2030 7.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Molecular Cytogenetics Market , valued at US$0.97 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1%, reaching US$1.02 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$1.43 billion by 2030. The market is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer & genetic disorders, the growing use of advanced technologies, and the increased use of molecular cytogenetics in clinical pathology testing. Furthermore, emerging markets are expected to drive market growth in the years to come.

By product & service, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, consumables, and software & services. Kits & reagents are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This surge is driven by their significant role in research, diagnostics, and clinical applications. End users, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes, are increasingly shifting toward comprehensive, standardized solutions that ensure accuracy, speed, and reproducibility in detecting cancer and genetic disorders.

The adoption of ready-to-use kits and specialized reagents significantly streamlines workflows by eliminating the time-intensive processes of sourcing and validating individual probes, reagents, and other components. Furthermore, the availability of a broad range of probes, fluorescent affinity reagents, and other specialized kits, supported by continuous product innovations from leading manufacturers, is fueling demand in the molecular cytogenetics market.

By technique, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, chromogenic in situ hybridization, and other techniques. The comparative genomic hybridization segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading during the forecast period. The molecular cytogenetics market is driven by its growing use in diagnosing chromosomal abnormalities associated with developmental delays, congenital anomalies, autism spectrum disorders, and other genetic conditions.

By allowing direct analysis of copy number variations without cell culturing, comparative genomic hybridization streamlines workflows and delivers faster, more reliable results than traditional cytogenetic methods. The evolution of array comparative genomic hybridization has further advanced the field by enabling the simultaneous analysis of multiple genomic regions, thereby significantly enhancing the detection of unbalanced karyotypes. This high-resolution capability is impactful in oncology, where comparative genomic hybridization reveals consistent patterns of genetic aberrations that inform tumor biology and treatment decisions.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the molecular cytogenetics market. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders, increasing population, and strong government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, domestic and international players are actively strengthening their presence through partnerships, collaborations, and expansions, with local companies increasingly extending their global reach to capitalize on emerging opportunities across the region.

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Bio-Techne (US), among others.

Danaher (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Agilent holds a notable position in the molecular cytogenetics market, offering a comprehensive portfolio of instruments, reagents, and software solutions for clinical and research applications. The company emphasizes high-precision cytogenetic analysis, integrating advanced imaging and genomic technologies to support cancer diagnostics and genetic research. In 2025, Agilent enhanced its market presence through strategic collaborations and product innovations that improve throughput, data accuracy, and workflow efficiency. With a strong focus on R&D and a global distribution network, Agilent ensures broad accessibility to its solutions, reinforcing its reputation for reliability and advancing its growth in the molecular cytogenetics sector.

Abbott (US)

Abbott strengthened its presence in the molecular cytogenetics market through innovative products and strategic partnerships. The company's offerings include automated cytogenetic analyzers, assays, and data management tools designed for precise chromosomal analysis in clinical and research settings. Abbott enables rapid, accurate, and reproducible results, particularly in oncology diagnostics and personalized medicine. In 2025, the company expanded its molecular cytogenetics capabilities through collaborations for integrating next-generation technologies into existing workflows. Abbott's commitment to global distribution, customer support, and continuous R&D, positions it as a competitive and trusted player in the evolving cytogenetics landscape.

