Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market to Advance at Moderate CAGR During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, hormonal disorders, socioeconomic factors, changes in sedentary lifestyle, and growing consumption of unhealthy diets among women, is expected to fuel the polycystic ovary syndrome market.

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, polycystic ovarian syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for polycystic ovarian syndrome is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

According to the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% of US women of reproductive age.

of US women of reproductive age. According to the data published by NHS, PCOS is thought to be very common, affecting about 1 in every 10 women in the UK.

in the UK. Leading polycystic ovarian syndrome companies such as Spruce Biosciences , and others are developing novel polycystic ovarian syndrome drugs that can be available in the polycystic ovarian syndrome market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel polycystic ovarian syndrome drugs that can be available in the polycystic ovarian syndrome market in the coming years. The promising polycystic ovarian syndrome therapies in the pipeline include Tildacerfont, among others.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Overview

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most prevalent endocrine disorder in women, presenting a variety of signs, symptoms, and phenotypes. These can include reproductive, endocrine, and metabolic changes. PCOS is marked by dysfunction of the hypothalamic–pituitary–ovary axis and anovulation. Unlike other ovulatory failures characterized by inadequate ovarian follicle growth or suppressed gonadotropin secretion, PCOS usually involves androgen excess and subtle changes in serum levels of gonadotropins and estrogens that routine tests may not detect.

The exact cause of PCOS remains unclear, but many women with the condition exhibit insulin resistance. Elevated insulin levels can lead to increased androgen production. Obesity can also raise insulin levels, exacerbating PCOS symptoms. PCOS often runs in families. Symptoms of PCOS may include missed or irregular periods, very light periods, enlarged ovaries or those with many cysts, excessive body hair (hirsutism) on the chest, stomach, and back, weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, acne or oily skin, and infertility.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The polycystic ovarian syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current polycystic ovarian syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The polycystic ovarian syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Treatable Cases of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market

The primary goal of treating polycystic ovarian syndrome is to manage symptoms and lower the risk of long-term complications. Presently, most treatments target the patient's main concern. The focus of treatment is on alleviating symptoms of hyperandrogenism, regulating menstrual cycles, and facilitating conception.

Maintaining a healthy weight by following a balanced diet and engaging in regular exercise can enhance insulin sensitivity and help regulate menstrual cycles in individuals with PCOS who are overweight or obese. Incorporating complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and plenty of vegetables into the diet can be advantageous. Some women with PCOS might find a low-carbohydrate or low-glycemic index diet particularly beneficial. Physical activity also aids in improving insulin resistance and managing weight.

Spironolactone and flutamide can help decrease excess hair growth and acne by inhibiting the effects of male hormones (androgens). While Metformin is not approved for PCOS treatment in the UK, it can be prescribed "off-label" due to its benefits for many women with PCOS who have insulin resistance. Metformin can aid in improving fertility, regulating menstrual cycles, and lowering miscarriage risks. Additionally, it offers long-term health benefits like reducing high cholesterol levels and decreasing the risk of heart disease.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The pipeline for PCOS is bleak with only a few companies working diligently. Of all the major market players, Spruce Biosciences is developing Tildacerfont. Tildacerfont is a CRF1 receptor antagonist developed to potentially provide significantly better disease management and reduce steroid use in patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other conditions with elevated adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) levels. It works by binding to CRF1 receptors in the pituitary gland, thereby inhibiting the overproduction of ACTH and reducing the production of adrenal androgens like androstenedione, a precursor to testosterone. Tildacerfont is typically well-tolerated in both healthy individuals and those with rare endocrine disorders.

Spruce is carrying out the P.O.W.E.R. study, a randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial to assess the safety and efficacy of tildacerfont titrated to 200 mg once daily compared to a placebo over 12 weeks in subjects with PCOS and elevated adrenal androgens, measured by baseline dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) levels. PCOS is a common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age, characterized by hirsutism, irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, and ovarian cysts.

If approved, Tildacerfont could be beneficial for women with a rare form of PCOS resulting from hyperresponsiveness to adrenal androgens.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the polycystic ovarian syndrome market are expected to change in the coming years. Rising awareness about PCOS and its associated complications, such as infertility, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes, has heightened the demand for effective diagnostic and treatment options. Advances in medical technology and diagnostics have also played a significant role, with improved imaging techniques and blood tests enabling earlier and more accurate detection of PCOS. Additionally, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and tailored treatment regimens is fueling the market, as healthcare providers seek to offer more specific and effective therapies for managing PCOS symptoms.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of polycystic ovarian syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the polycystic ovarian syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome market. One of the major challenges is the lack of standardized diagnostic criteria, which can lead to underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis, thus limiting the potential market size. Treatment adherence is another concern, as the chronic nature of PCOS often requires long-term management strategies that patients may find difficult to maintain. Furthermore, there is a need for more comprehensive and effective treatment options; current therapies primarily focus on symptom management rather than addressing the underlying causes of PCOS.

Moreover, polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the polycystic ovarian syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the polycystic ovarian syndrome market growth.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Companies Spruce Biosciences, and others Key Pipeline Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Therapies Tildacerfont, and others

Scope of the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Key Insights 2. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Report Introduction 3. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Overview at a Glance 4. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Executive Summary 5 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment and Management 8. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Guidelines 9. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome 12. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Marketed Drugs 13. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

