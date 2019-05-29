Polyacrylamide Market to Reach US$7,657.9 Mn by 2025; Water and Food Safety Concerns Propel Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyacrylamide market is expected to register a robust growth in the near future, clocking a 6.3% CAGR during 2017-2025. The market is expected to witness a splendid expansion, thanks to the rise of heavy metals and other particles in the industrial waste-water. The key players in the market are investing heavily to find new solutions to global concerns about wastewater management. Some key players in the polyacrylamide market are Kemira Inc., BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Bio-Rad, and SNF Group.

The global polyacrylamide market is expected to gain significantly thanks to rising public awareness and rapid involvement of civic authorities. The current polyacrylamides like flocculants increase the efficiency of the removal of heavy metals in water. Additionally, it enhances the process of sewage treatment significantly. These applications are expected to drive considerable growth in the global polyacrylamide market in the near future. Rising global conservation efforts and incidences of lead discovery in various water reservoirs are expected to fuel growth of the polyacrylamide market further.

The global polyacrylamide market is projected to reach an evaluation of US$7,657.9 Mn by 2025 end. The market was evaluated at US$4,429.5 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Among various types of product in the market, the anionic segment is expected to register the highest growth in the near future. The segment is likely to witness growth, thanks to rising demand for food recycling and water treatment due to its low price. Additionally, the cationic segment is also expected to follow suit with a significant growth.

Among various regions in the global polyacrylamides market, the Asia Pacific region dominated growth in 2016. The uncertainty of rainfalls, monsoon climate, and high expected impact of climate change are driving concerns in the local Asia Pacific polyacrylamides market.

Powdered Polyacrylamide Proves Handy for Clients

The polyacrylamide market is home to a wide group of products including gels, emulsions, powders, and others. Among these, the powder form of polyacrylamides is expected to witness maximum traction in the near future. This segment dominated market's growth in 2016 and is easier to transport and store as compared to liquid varieties. Additionally, varieties like gel can result in over-spillage and additional costs for end-users. Hence, the wide availability, convenience, and cost-efficiency of powder polyacrylamide is expected to drive significant gains for the polyacrylamide market in the near future.

Oil & Gas Exploration to Power Growth

The oil & gas industry players are undertaking several exploration initiatives recently. Growing oil prices, instability in oil supply, and increased attention in national policies are driving this trend. Additionally, the alternatives such as solar energy, wind energy, and hydropower have not materialized yet. Additionally, many of them also have not proven their potential through a widespread commercial scale to foster more belief. Moreover, the polyacrylamides offer soluble properties in water which help break down oil particles and drive production efficiency. This is an extremely important application in oil recovery. These are also used in fracturing fluid agents and drilling activities. Hence, apart from growing water waste management, polyacrylamide market is likely to find significant growth in the oil and gas industry related applications as well.

Availability of alternatives and lack of widespread policy initiatives to undertake cleaning of reservoirs and water resources are expected to limit growth of the polyacrylamides market. The growing focus on water conservation can change the limitations as well.

The data and information presented in this review are based on a TMR report titled as "Polyacrylamide market (Type - Anionic, Cationic, and Non-ionic; Form - Powder, Emulsion, and Gel; Application - Waste Water Treatment, Oil & Gas Extraction, Mining, Agriculture, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Textiles, and Food) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025."

The global polyacrylamide market has been segmented as follows:

Type

Anionic

Cationic

Non-ionic

Others

Form

Powder

Emulsion

Gel

Others

Application

Waste Water Treatment

Oil & Gas Extraction

Mining

Agriculture

Paper & Pulp

Paints & Coatings

Textiles

Food

Others

Region

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

