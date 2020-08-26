Plume® and Technicolor Connected Home Partner to Bring Advanced Digital In-Home Experiences to Broadband Subscribers

—Powerful combination of OpenSync™, pre-integrated with the latest Wi-Fi 6 open CPE platforms, and a suite of highly personalized Smart Home Services enables broadband service providers to advance subscriber offerings, counteract commoditization, and compete beyond speed and price—

PALO ALTO, California and PARIS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Home Services pioneer Plume and the Connected Home Division of Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY), today announced a collaboration to rapidly expand the availability of advanced Smart Home Services to broadband providers and their subscribers.

The partnership will enable Technicolor Connected Home to enrich their broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) portfolio with Plume's revolutionary Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, which combines highly-personalized front-end consumer services, and intelligent data-driven back-end support tools. At the same time, Plume will benefit from expanded market reach through access to new broadband open CPE platforms, offered by Technicolor Connected Home.

Central to the partnership is pre-integration and support of OpenSync —the fastest growing open-source framework for the smart home—on the existing and new Wi-Fi 6-based open CPEs from Technicolor Connected Home, including cable-, xDSL-, and xPON-gateways, and Wi-Fi access points. Today, OpenSync powers close to one billion connected devices across approximately 19 million locations worldwide, and provides an open silicon-to-cloud framework that enables the rapid deployment and management of digital home services from the cloud.

Together with Plume's AI-driven, massively scalable cloud CEM Platform, service providers and consumers alike will have access to Plume's HomePass® suite, the most advanced Smart Home Services bundle bringing consumers unparalleled control and reliability to their broadband experiences. Among many features, HomePass brings flawless whole-home Adaptive WiFi™, robust AI cybersecurity, advanced access & parental controls, peace-of-mind motion detection, and greater personalization, all delivered through the highly-rated Plume App.

"This new partnership will revolutionize the subscriber's experience across every broadband delivery platform, whether its cable, DSL or fiber and will further cement Technicolor's position as No. 1 in the broadband CPE space", said Girish Naganathan, CTO at Technicolor Connected Home. "This is key as the relationship between operators and subscribers rises in importance. Consumers are counting on network service providers to help manage the growing complexity of their connected home environments."

Network service providers deploying Technicolor Connected Home's hardware, will also have access to Haystack™—Plume's intelligent suite of back-end operational and support tools, and data dashboards. Haystack enables customer service teams to gain a comprehensive view of a subscriber's home network, empowering them to proactively and pre-emptively identify and resolve issues, which can greatly reduce support calls, truck rolls and ultimately subscriber churn.

Technicolor and Plume will jointly market their combined offering through Technicolor Connected Home's HERO Partner Program , a strategic partnership initiative designed to accelerate the introduction of new innovative solutions to the service provider community.

"Today, personalized experiences are front-and-center to meeting the evolving needs of the modern consumer," said Sri Nathan, Co-founder and VP Business Development at Plume. "As broadband speeds-and-feeds are no longer a material differentiator, the most progressive service providers prioritize bespoke experiences and an ever-expanding set of innovative new services to delight and retain their subscribers. The Plume-Technicolor Connected Home partnership is intended to enable those leading service providers to do just that, quickly, reliably, and at scale."

About Plume®:

Plume is the creator of the world's first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform powered by OpenSync™. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume HomePass® Smart Home Services Suite which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, AI Security™, secure Access Controls, advanced Parental Controls, and Plume Motion™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated with leading silicon & platform SDKs for coordination by the Plume Cloud.

Visit www.plume.com and www.opensync.io

Plume, Powered by Plume, Plume Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, SuperPod, Haystack, HomePass, Plume Motion, OpenSync and Signal are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

About Technicolor Connected Home:

TOMORROW'S CONNECTED HOME. TODAY

Technicolor partners with the world's leading Service Providers to help them embrace the complex technologies needed to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences. Our Broadband solutions enable the fastest speeds, best-in-class coverage and embed the most innovative software to deliver multi-user gigabit services throughout the home. Our Video platforms allow for dynamic, branded user interfaces, popular applications, unique features and data analytics while ensuring the fastest time to market. With open innovation at the heart of everything we develop, we foster partnerships with a thriving ecosystem of innovative companies enabling our customers to bring an ever-growing number of value-added services to their subscribers.

Visit: www.technicolor.com/distribute/home-experience

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243608/Plume_Technicolor_Partner_Logo.jpg

