Built on insights from 500 million devices, the open, vendor-agnostic Plume Platform unifies network intelligence and AI orchestration to engage, support and retain subscribers across the full customer lifecycle, on any hardware, cloud, or AI model.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Design, Inc . ("Plume"), the global technology platform trusted by more than 450 Internet Service Providers across 58 countries, today announced a major evolution of its platform, delivering the only open, vendor-agnostic carrier-grade Agentic AI orchestration platform for ISP operations. Open by design, the enhanced Plume platform will autonomously monitor network conditions, diagnose issues, and resolve subscriber problems, across any network, any CPE, and any AI model, transforming how ISPs operate, compete, and grow. The goal is straightforward: subscribers get rock-solid connectivity and services that are easy to live with. ISPs build the Subscriber Confidence that drives lasting loyalty and future growth, at the lowest cost to serve.

Plume to Deliver the Only Open Agentic AI Platform that Supports the Complete ISP Customer Journey

The Plume platform is now fortified with Sweepr , one of the industry's leading customer care orchestration platforms. What makes this announcement significant is what changed. Sweepr has earned a strong reputation among ISPs for its AI-powered care workflows and now, elevated and deeply integrated with Plume's network intelligence layer, serves as the foundation of Agentic AI orchestration across the full subscriber journey. From the moment a subscriber connects through every interaction that follows, Plume's network, device, and application intelligence feeds the Agentic AI engine with the context needed to make every engagement relevant, personalized, and effective, keeping more interactions in the digital domain where they can be resolved faster and at lower cost. The result is every ISP touchpoint, whether digital, voice, or agent-assisted, delivering the right outcome, fast and securely.

"Customer care is fundamental to our mission, and this platform marks a turning point for the industry. For the first time, ISPs can deliver AI-optimized experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, from onboarding to support, that build real, lasting Subscriber Confidence," said Dan Herscovici, President and CEO of Plume . "Unlike anything else in the market, our open platform works across any CPE vendor, any cloud partner, and any AI model because we believe operators should control their infrastructure choices, not be locked into a single ecosystem. We are giving ISPs the tools to deploy sophisticated support journeys in minutes rather than months, and the deep network and subscriber context to resolve issues the right way, right now. We will keep doing what it takes to put the world's best ISPs ahead."

Built for ISPs to Win

The platform is organized around three capabilities that work in sequence across the full subscriber lifecycle, from acquisition and onboarding through support and retention. Intelligence converts telemetry across users, devices, applications, and services into real-time, actionable insight. Orchestration acts on that insight through Agentic AI workflows that fix connectivity problems and initiate resolutions without waiting for a ticket. Engagement delivers that value across every touchpoint through open APIs that connect subscriber-facing apps, ISP dashboards, and every channel an ISP operates, including IVR, chat, social, app and web. When subscribers get rock-solid connectivity and services that are easy to live with, Subscriber Confidence follows. When ISPs can deliver that at the lowest cost to serve, that is a sustainable competitive advantage.

Live deployments are already producing measurable results . TELUS, one of Canada's largest operators, prevented over 550,000 call center calls, achieving an 80% digital resolution rate, a 91% subscriber engagement rate across digital journeys, and a 60% improvement in team productivity through Sweepr's platform, while reducing workflow deployment time from two weeks to four days. For new ISPs, deployments go live in as little as 12 weeks across diverse network and business environments. With the enhanced Agentic AI platform now available, the opportunity to drive even greater operational efficiency and Subscriber Confidence is within reach for ISPs of any size.

Agentic AI That Is Carrier-Validated and Proven at Scale



Sweepr came to Plume already trusted by leading service providers, independently funded, and tested through years of real-world deployments. Plume's acquisition brought Sweepr's proven customer care journey foundation together with Plume's network intelligence layer, and the combination is what made Agentic AI orchestration possible at this scale. No other company pairs a connectivity intelligence platform of this size with care orchestration that spans the full subscriber journey.

New capabilities give operators the ability to generate or edit support flows using natural language prompts, cutting deployment time from months to minutes. The new LLM Fabric, built on a Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, connects large language models to the technical reality of ISP networks to deliver advanced care support across every channel.

Horizontal AI platforms can improve how an ISP handles simple interactions. What they cannot do is reliably manage the complexity of technical support: hooking into backend systems, rebooting routers, switching WiFi channels, reading telemetry within a deterministic, auditable framework that an ISP can stand behind. Plume takes a hybrid approach starting with deterministic pathways built on deep ISP knowledge of the customer lifecycle paired with layers of the Agentic AI fabric on top providing a governed and iterative framework that does not drift, does not guess, and keeps ISPs in total control.

"Getting Agentic AI right in an ISP environment takes two things: the deepest network intelligence in the industry and the human expertise to know what to do with it," said Alan Coleman, Chief Product Officer at Plume. "Sweepr's team spent years solving ISP care: subscriber support that is fast, contextual, personal and affordable to deliver. Plume's engineers bring decades of understanding exactly what is happening inside a connected home, across half a billion devices, with the security and reliability that ISPs around the world stake their reputation on. Put those two together and you have something genuinely different. AI that acts, resolves and builds the kind of subscriber relationships that drive growth at the lowest cost to serve. For ISPs, deploying Plume is the difference between a customer for a year and a customer for life."

Agentic AI Platform Capabilities

LLM-Agnostic Flexibility: ISPs can integrate their preferred large language model or opt for a managed service with a pre-embedded model, with no forced dependency on any single AI provider.

ISPs can integrate their preferred large language model or opt for a managed service with a pre-embedded model, with no forced dependency on any single AI provider. Experience Builder Evolution: Agentic prompt editing and enhanced content reuse cut authoring time for complex support journeys from months to minutes.

Agentic prompt editing and enhanced content reuse cut authoring time for complex support journeys from months to minutes. Journey Viewer: Generative AI-powered summaries give support agents a clear picture of each customer's history and suggested next steps.

Generative AI-powered summaries give support agents a clear picture of each customer's history and suggested next steps. Journey Optimizer: Dashboard alerts surface meaningful shifts in network behavior and customer intent so operators can respond before issues escalate.

Dashboard alerts surface meaningful shifts in network behavior and customer intent so operators can respond before issues escalate. Real-Time Performance Tracking: A dedicated LLM Evaluation model lets operators monitor accuracy and adherence metrics as they happen.

A dedicated LLM Evaluation model lets operators monitor accuracy and adherence metrics as they happen. Continuous Autonomous Resolution: Network intelligence directly triggers subscriber-facing care journeys, resolving issues before they become support calls.

Open by Design, Secure by Default

The platform runs as a cloud-native, software-based solution with no hardware lock-in and no rip-and-replace requirements. It works with any CPE vendor, any major hyperscaler including Google, AWS, and Microsoft, and any LLM. ISPs keep their existing investments and stay in control of their own infrastructure decisions.

"Everything we build advances on open standards because the future of the ISP ecosystem depends on interoperability and trust," said Chris Griffiths, CTO at Plume . "Our commitment to frameworks like RDK and prpl , and our focus on security at every layer of the stack, ensures that as we bring Agentic AI into the network, operators and their subscribers can rely on Plume to do it responsibly and openly."

Successful orchestration at this scale does not happen in isolation. Plume works end-to-end across the ISP ecosystem, with more than 40 ODM partners and deep engagement across hardware, software, and network layers. That breadth of integration is what gives Plume the industry context to convert open standards into measurable operator adoption, and it is what creates rock-solid connectivity for subscribers in 58 countries.

Availability

Agentic AI care orchestration is available now as an add-on pre-integrated offering for existing Plume platform customers and as a standalone offering for ISPs evaluating the platform for the first time. Additional capabilities will be phased in as Plume continues to expand what the platform can do.

Plume is also extending invitations to AI-forward ISPs to participate in the next round of platform enhancements. This is not limited by size or geographical location. Whether you are a regional provider or a global operator, what matters is a genuine commitment to advancing AI-driven orchestration across the full subscriber lifecycle. ISPs interested in shaping what comes next can reach out directly to learn more at plume.com .

Looking Ahead

In the coming quarters, Plume will further deepen Agentic AI workflows into network operations, subscriber applications, and revenue optimization. The direction is clear: from reactive support to predictive, self-healing and confident customer experiences that give ISPs a durable competitive edge.

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and workflow orchestration – all powered by an unmatched dataset and AI. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver subscriber confidence through better Wi-Fi experiences, new services, and proactive customer care. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Combined with powerful AI orchestration tools with its acquisition of Sweepr, Plume now offers ISPs a true end-to-end solution to power their most important workflows and customer experiences, while making deployment simpler and faster. Plume is leading the way in providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive, build subscriber confidence, and adapt to the changing needs of the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com .

