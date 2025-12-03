Boyd brings deep HR and workforce management experience from Turo and Zendesk to help Plume scale through next phase of global growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , a leader in cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and smart home services for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), today announced the appointment of Lorie Boyd as Chief People Officer. In this role, Boyd will lead the company's global talent strategy, culture, and organizational development as it continues to scale.

Plume Appoints Lorie Boyd as Chief People Officer

Boyd brings more than 20 years of experience building people and culture functions at high-growth technology companies. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Turo, the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where she oversaw global recruiting, benefits, compensation, immigration, performance management, learning and development, and employee engagement.

"As we scale Plume and deliver the next generation of market-defining connectivity technology, building a world-class team is central to our strategy," said Dan Herscovici, CEO of Plume. "Lorie brings a proven track record of scaling organizations through periods of intense growth and transformation. Her deep expertise in talent development and culture-building makes her the ideal people leader as we strengthen our global workforce, deepen ISP partnerships, and execute on our long-term vision."

Prior to Turo, Boyd led global recruiting at Zendesk, helping scale the company up and through their IPO from approximately 100 to 900 employees across nine offices in three years. She also held people leadership roles at Kahuna, Salesforce and Oracle. Boyd holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University.

"I'm thrilled to join Plume at such an exciting point in the company's growth," said Lorie Boyd, Chief People Officer at Plume. "I've spent my career focused on building people-first teams and fostering award-winning cultures that can scale sustainably. I've seen firsthand how the right people strategy can drive innovation, customer value, and long-term business success. I look forward to helping Plume strengthen its culture, empower its teams worldwide, and support ISPs and their subscribers with exceptional experiences."

The appointment builds on Plume's continued investment in bolstering its executive leadership team. Over the past year, Plume has added leaders from the broadband, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, IoT, cybersecurity, aerospace and fintech industries, amassing a diversity of expertise required to meet the evolving needs of ISPs and consumers globally.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume provides ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com .

