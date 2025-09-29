Plasmatreat GmbH: Plasma Technology Supports the Automotive Industry in Terms of Quality and Sustainability

Plasmatreat GmbH develops customized applications for this purpose. The Openair-Plasma® process gently and environmentally friendly pretreats surfaces. This allows materials such as plastic, metal, and glass to be precisely cleaned and prepared for further processing. This significantly improves the adhesion of adhesives, paints, coatings and sealants without using environmentally harmful chemicals.

Additionally, these processes are dry, fully automatable, and can be integrated directly into existing production lines. This increases efficiency, reduces waste, and lowers costs. At the same time, durable bonds contribute to higher product quality and longer component life.

What exactly is plasma?

Often referred to as the "fourth state of matter," plasma joins solid, liquid, and gaseous states. It is a high-energy gas that modifies surfaces specifically. At Plasmatreat, this modification is done in a controlled and precise manner using special nozzles. The treatment takes only seconds and immediately prepares surfaces for further processing.

Practical examples:

Plasma technology has already established itself in numerous areas of automotive production.

Headlights: Treating plastic parts ensures permanent adhesion and protects against moisture.

Interior: Pretreated surfaces allow for precise, solvent-free processing of dashboards and door modules.

Batteries: In electromobility, plasma improves thermal conductivity in bonded cells, resulting in shorter charging times.

Potential for Other Industries

In addition to the automotive industry, other industries benefit from plasma applications, including electronics manufacturing, medical technology, and the packaging industry. Plasma opens up new possibilities wherever reliable adhesion, clean surfaces, and environmentally friendly processes are required.

Technology for Tomorrow's Mobility

Plasma applications are important for quality, efficiency, and sustainability in vehicle production. They support the use of modern materials and are therefore a building block for the mobility of the future.

Those interested in learning more about plasma applications will have the opportunity to do so at the K trade fair in Düsseldorf in October (Hall 11, Booth I65).

