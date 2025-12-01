Nanocoating with PlasmaPlus®: Effective Protection Against Corrosion

STEINHAGEN, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmospheric plasma technology increases efficiency and reduces environmental impact while automating processes. Developed by Plasmatreat GmbH, the PlasmaPlus® nanocoating revolutionizes surface treatment by offering comprehensive protection against the corrosive infiltration of sealed metal surfaces. Its numerous advantages make it a real alternative to conventional processes. It is attracting interest in many industries, especially in the transportation and mobility sector, as well as in renewable energy.

Conventional surface treatment methods for corrosion protection, such as waxing or electroplating, are sometimes associated with aggressive, environmentally harmful chemical processes. These methods are also costly and time-consuming, and they often cannot be automated. PlasmaPlus®, a nanocoating developed by Plasmatreat GmbH, offers an effective, automated, and selective alternative.

PlasmaPlus® – highly effective against corrosive infiltration

In the PlasmaPlus® process, corrosion protection is achieved using atmospheric pressure plasma. A gaseous precursor is added to the plasma jet, which coats the metallic surface at the sealing point with an ultra-thin, highly effective silicon-organic layer. This prepares the surface for the application of solid or liquid seals (FIPG). Coating with PlasmaPlus® significantly improves wettability and adhesion. In the long term, the seal on the metal surface provides a reliable barrier against corrosive electrolytes, offering extremely high, long-term corrosion protection for metal alloys and non-stainless steels.

Selective, efficient, automated, environmentally friendly

Using atmospheric plasma technology for reliable corrosion protection offers multiple benefits. Plasmatreat's plasma systems enable the selective treatment of surfaces. In the case of metal enclosures, for example, the systems can treat the housing precisely where the seal is located. This process is also significantly more efficient. Compared to traditional methods, PlasmaPlus® achieves shorter cycle times because the dry process allows treated substrates to be processed immediately. This saves on logistics costs as well. The amount of material used is minimal: a maximum of 50 grams of the respective precursor is fed into the plasma jet per hour. A significant advantage is the inline capability of the process.

Systems can easily be integrated into existing production lines for fully automated processes. In addition to being more effective and efficient, plasma technology is beneficial to many companies and entire industries because it replaces conventional, environmentally harmful chemical processes for corrosion protection. This makes atmospheric plasma technology a real game changer in numerous industries. For example, it is used in the automotive industry to seal battery housings, enclosures for control units, power modules, and more.

