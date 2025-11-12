Plasma Pretreatment and Inline Oxide Reduction Enhance Reliability and Yield in Power Module Manufacturing

STEINHAGEN, Germany, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for high-performance power electronics continues to rise across automotive, industrial, and data center applications, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to deliver modules that are smaller, more powerful, and exceptionally reliable. A combination of plasma pretreatment and the REDOX®-Tool's oxide reduction capability is emerging as a transformative solution, addressing persistent challenges in power module production.

Power modules are critical components in modern electrification efforts—but manufacturing them is fraught with issues such as poor adhesion, solder joint voids, delamination, and thermal inefficiencies. Plasmatreat's Openair-Plasma® pretreatment offers a clean, dry, and controllable surface activation process, while REDOX®-Tool removes surface oxides in an inline workflow. Together, these technologies enhance bonding quality, reduce defect rates, and improve overall module reliability.

Plasma treatment has become an essential enabler for next-generation power modules. By combining it with the REDOX®-Tool's inline oxide reduction, manufacturers achieve contaminant-free, highly activated surfaces—resulting in stronger bonds, better thermal performance, and significantly fewer field failures.

Technical Benefits of Plasma Pretreatment and REDOX®-Tool Integration

Microfine Cleaning & Oxide Reduction: Removes organic residues and metal oxides, improving solder wetting and bond integrity.

Surface Activation: Increases surface energy to strengthen adhesion of wire bonds, die attach materials, and encapsulants.

Flux-Free Processing: Reduces reliance on chemical primers and fluxes, lowering contamination risks and simplifying production.

Inline Integration: Compatible with automated manufacturing lines; real-time process control ensures consistent, repeatable treatment.

Enhanced Thermal Interfaces: Supports void-free interfaces and improved thermal conductivity, reducing module hotspots and enhancing current-handling capacity.

Yield and Reliability Gains: Manufacturers using these combined technologies report up to 40% improvement in production yield and measurable reductions in field failures due to solder joint degradation or coating delamination.

Applications

This approach is particularly effective in:

Leadframe cleaning, wire bonding, encapsulation, and coating stages of module assembly.

High-current automotive inverters, onboard chargers, and industrial power modules, where thermal cycling and vibration stress are significant.

Semiconductor fabs and Tier 1 suppliers seeking higher throughput, lower scrap rates, and enhanced device reliability.

Plasmatreat is the global leader in atmospheric plasma surface treatment technology, serving industries from automotive to electronics. The plasma innovations are trusted by leading global players in semiconductor and power electronics manufacturing to enhance bonding reliability, reduce contamination, and improve process efficiency.

Those interested in learning more about plasma applications will have the opportunity to do so at the productronica, hall A2, booth 445 and SEMICON Europa, hall B1, booth 136.

www.plasmatreat.com