Plasma makes the difference in the production of high-performance batteries

Plasmatreat GmbH of Germany develops systems for non-contact surface treatment using Openair-Plasma. This is a high-energy plasma beam that selectively cleans, activates or coats materials. In battery production, the technology ensures that components can be perfectly joined, painted or coated, and that adhesives, seals or insulating materials adhere to surfaces - without the use of solvents.

PlasmaPlus is a particularly innovative process. The plasma is enriched with special substances that form an ultra-thin protective layer when applied. These layers protect sensitive battery materials from corrosion, improve electrical insulation or serve as an environmentally friendly bonding agent. In cell production, when applying insulation, in module construction or when sealing battery housings, plasma technology offers advantages in terms of quality, efficiency and costs.

Further plus points: The treatment takes place directly in the production line - in a matter of seconds, precisely and automatically. This means that even large quantities can be processed efficiently. Plasma replaces time-consuming mechanical or chemical pre-treatment, reduces the consumption of resources and cuts down on waste, as all components are pre-treated evenly. Even particularly sensitive materials such as thin films can be treated gently and without damage.

"Our technology makes an important contribution to the quality and safety of battery systems," explains Lukas Buske, Managing Director at Plasmatreat. "Without perfect adhesion, there is no reliable battery – Openair-Plasma and PlasmaPlus make an important contribution to efficiency and quality in battery production, in seconds and without any chemicals."

Plasmatreat works with leading battery manufacturers and system builders worldwide - always with the aim of creating innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

What is Openair-Plasma?

Plasma is also known as the fourth state of matter, alongside solid, liquid and gas. When additional energy is added to a gas, it becomes ionized and enters the energetic plasma state. Whether plastic, metal, glass or paper, plasma technology is used to change the properties of the surface according to the requirements of the process.

