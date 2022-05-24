Piramal Pharma Solutions Upgrades Oral Solid Dose Capabilities with New Production Block at Pithampur Site

The new production area, known as V Block, can handle batch sizes of 150 to 600 kilograms, augmenting the site's capacity to produce oral solid dosage form drug product. With the addition of V Block, the Pithampur site's total production capacity increases from 3 billion doses to 4.5 billion doses. V Block includes aqueous and non-aqueous wet granulation (high shear, top spray and bottom spray); direct, mono, and bilayer compression; aqueous and non-aqueous coating; and bottle packaging technologies. Aggregation capabilities related to US FDA e-pedigree and track and trace requirements are planned for V Block, as is the addition of dry granulation capabilities (roller compaction). Like the other four production blocks on site, V Block has dedicated personnel and material entry with biometric access control for the block and the operating cubicles within it, as well as dedicated air handling unit for each cubicle.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, said, "The launch of this new large-scale production block represents a significant expansion of our ability to supply oral solid dosage form drug product to customers around the world. This additional capacity further reiterates our commitment to being a patient-centric organization that's focused on helping clients reduce the burden of disease on patients."

The Pithampur site employs approximately 600 workers and supplies drug product to biotech, small pharma, large pharma, and large generics customers around the world, supporting their needs for both on-patent and generic drug projects. The site has been successfully inspected by a host of regulatory agencies including FDA (US), MHRA (UK), MPA (Sweden), TGA (Australia), FIMEA (Finland) and ANVISA (Brazil).

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network of over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

